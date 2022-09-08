Tokyo Monsters bring urgent indie rock to 'Gusto Sessions' podcast

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music is Art foundation. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 5: Tokyo Monsters

Tokyo Monsters emerged seemingly from nowhere in 2017 as a tight, visceral and on-point indie rock band with a penchant for indelible chorus hooks and a dense yet accessible blend of modern rock guitar tropes and taut rhythmic motifs.

Vocalist/guitarist Joseph Baldwin, guitarist Steven Rybarczyk, bassist Chris Baldwin and drummer Nathan Ronca pulled themselves together from the ashes of several fledgling Buffalo bands that had imploded around the same time.

“We decided to come together because most of our bands had unfortunately broken up," Joseph Baldwin said. “So we spent the winter of 2016 and spring of 2017 writing as many songs as we could and getting ready to play shows.”

As the band’s 2017 debut EP, “The Bitter Suite,” made plain, that time spent honing their collective prowess and fine-tuning their musical vision had been well spent, for Tokyo Monsters arrived in the public consciousness with a fully actualized sound. In Joseph Baldwin’s view, that’s because the band members were eager to marry tradition to innovation.

“We’re very diverse with what we like to listen to,” he said. “We’re big fans of classic rock. There’s also a lot of innovation in what’s being done on the West Coast with rock that hasn’t quite made it to the East Coast yet. So it was fun to fuse that contemporary rock sound with the old style of rock ’n’ roll from the ‘70s and '80s. For the songs on our first release, we all got together in the basement and just tried to emulate, evolve, mix and match all those influences all into something that we were happy with.”

The latest single, “Starcrossed,” finds the band dusting off and radically reconfiguring one of their earliest compositions – “something that goes back to when we were kids” – and coming up with a piece that offers a powerful point of entry into the strident rhythms, intricate guitar interplay and yearning-infused chorus hooks that comprise the Tokyo Monsters sound.

For their "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast appearance, Tokyo Monsters brought the full strength and scope of their live sound to GCR Audio Recording Studios for a three-song set that included a torrid take on “Tequila Mockingbird,” a tune that displays the band’s ability to bring classic rock chops to bear on present-day indie rock.

Upcoming Tokyo Monsters shows: Saturday at the Music is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. and Oct. 8 at the Evening Star Concert Hall, 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls.

