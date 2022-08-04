Time to prep for 2 days of hell-raising (and hair-spraying) rock at Highmark with Metallica, Def Leppard, more

Highmark Stadium used to be a much louder place.

This is not a slight to the current iteration of Bills Mafia, whose game-day escapades now rival any Starter jacket-draped lunacy that regularly took place inside then-Rich Stadium in the late 1980s and early '90s. It’s just a pure decibel-based statement, informed by the sweltering summer nights when now-Highmark hosted screaming Fender licks that melted faces, raised Zippos and rattled windows on neighboring (and distant) streets.

Two prime examples came in 1988 and 1992. For the first, the hirsute Monsters of Rock tour brought the debaucherous likes of Van Halen, Scorpions, Dokken and Metallica for a June date in the Southtowns. For the second, Metallica returned on a July night with Faith No More and Guns n’ Roses, operating at the peak of their powers. Buy any Ronnie James Dio enthusiast from that era a cold Labatt Ice, and they will regale you with tales of those shows – and how many days it took for their hearing to recover.

But listening to foggy recollections from your rocking elders is one thing. Reliving the amplified ethos of the past – if only for two precious evenings – is another.

That’s the opportunity facing those ready to endure back-to-back nights of hair-sprayed, head-banging nostalgia headed to Orchard Park. On Aug. 10, the quadruple bill of Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts hits the Highmark stage for one last tour (maybe) through their collective string of rock standards and strip club favorites. On Aug. 11, it’s Metallica’s turn, back to add another thunderous Queen City set to its ongoing tally, and towing along Zeppelin/Who devotees Greta Van Fleet and opener Ice Nine Kills.

Over 48 hours, Abbott Road will be turned up to 11 – while turning the clock back a few decades. Here’s a primer for those attending each or both shows.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Aug. 10. Gates open at 3:30; show starts at 4:30 p.m.

Drug overdoses and substance abuse struggles. Car wrecks and sex scandals. Band infighting, failed albums and multiple seasons of “Rock of Love.” These bands have been through a lot – so it’s no surprise that even a global pandemic couldn’t stop this show from happening.

Postponed in 2020 and 2021, the tour reawakened this year, and has brought a litany of 1980s rock and hair-metal favorites back to the masses. Yes, this is a nostalgia tour, meant to whisk concertgoers back to a magical time of arched bangs, stonewashed jeans and shouting to have sugar poured on themselves (in the name of love). But for it to work, the bands still must be able to perform – and for the most part, they can.

Despite promises on multiple farewell tours, the original lineup of Mötley Crüe is still going, now reinvigorated by its exposure to a new generation through Hulu and Netflix productions. Def Leppard remains the most continuously prolific on the lineup, with this year’s full-length release of “Diamond Star Halos” the latest example. Poison’s Brett Michaels was hospitalized in late June before the band’s set in Nashville, but the 59-year-old frontman has since refastened his bandana to deliver time-tested ballads; and Joan Jett’s rock 'n’ roll growl is still in fist-pumping shape nearly 50 years after debuting with the Runaways.

Preshow prep plan: Dust off your vintage cassettes of each act’s masterworks; get lost on YouTube with videos you used to record off MTV; and carve through the salacious details of Mötley Crüe’s autobiography, “The Dirt.”

Past shows to discuss with friends: All four acts delivered memorable sets inside the Aud throughout the 1980s and '90s, with standouts including Leppard’s “Hysteria” date in 1988, the Crüe’s “Dr. Feelgood” tour stop in '89, and Poison’s headlining set in '91.

Singalongs to plan for: Fans can almost certainly expect to hear “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe, “Photograph” by Def Leppard, “Unskinny Bop” by Poison and “I Love Rock n’ Roll” by Joan Jett.

Singalongs to hope for: Outside the mandatory numbers, nice surprises would include "Ten Seconds to Love” by Crüe, “You Got Me Runnin’ ” by Leppard, “I Want Action” by Poison and Jett’s cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Light of Day.”

Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills

Aug. 11. Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6.

Times change. Styles change. Haircuts change. But in more than 40 years of Metallica mayhem, only one of these adjustments (see: hair) has had any major impact on the band and its devoted fandom.

It still plays a thunderous, Flying V-brand of rock, carried on by guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003. They have recorded plenty of new music since their salad days of the 1980s and '90s, with 2016’s “Hardwired … To Self-Destruct” their last studio release; and they are still a major draw for generations X through Z, as evidenced by their celebrated July 28 appearance at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago.

So as they tour with popular classic rock devotees Greta Van Fleet and Boston’s incendiary Ice Nine Kills, where does this leave the 2009 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in the realm of the nostalgia circuit? Comfortably outside of it – even if thousands of fans will descend on Highmark Stadium to hear frenetic guitar solos first unleashed during the Reagan administration. Though time-stamped, Metallica’s brand of sonic thrill and emotive thrust will always be timeless to those looking to ride the lightning – or find themselves amid the darkness.

Preshow prep plan: Make sure your black T-shirt, black jeans and black boots/sneakers are clean; do a series of neck-strengthening exercises; then cue up “One,” press play and have at it.

Past shows to discuss with friends: The aforementioned Rich Stadium appearances (which featured a wild “Enter Sandman” for the second encore in '92); a '97 stop at then-Marine Midland Arena; and an early appearance in '83 inside South Buffalo’s fabled Skyroom.

Air guitar to plan for: There will be a plethora to carve through, but limber up for set-list standards like “Master of Puppets,” “Sad But True” and “Seek & Destroy.”