Tickets for 5 concerts go on sale Friday

Rod Stewart, pictured performing at KeyBank Center (when it was known as First Niagara Center) returns for a fall concert at the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Five newly announced concerts all have tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through their respective outlets. Here's the list.

Billy Idol. 8 p.m. May 5 at the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $40 (ticketmaster.ca).

Brooks & Dunn with Scotty McCreery. 7 p.m. May 13 at KeyBank Center. Tickets are through brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com. Details on multiple VIP packages are available online at vipnation.com.

Live & Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney starring Tony Kishman. 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $29 (rivieratheatre.org).

Rod Stewart. 8 p.m. Sept. 2. OLG Stage, Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $125 (ticketmaster.ca).

Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Woman Show. 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $44-$72 (rivieratheatre.org).

Recently announced

KISS This (Kiss tribute band). 7 p.m. March 3 at the Park Place Events Center at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, Batavia. Tickets are on sale now for $15 and include $10 in Free Play on the day of the show (bataviaconcerts.com).

