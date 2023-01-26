Tickets for 5 concerts go on sale Friday

Five newly announced concerts all have tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through their respective outlets. Here's the list.
Billy Idol. 8 p.m. May 5 at the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $40 (ticketmaster.ca).
Brooks & Dunn with Scotty McCreery. 7 p.m. May 13 at KeyBank Center. Tickets are through brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com. Details on multiple VIP packages are available online at vipnation.com.
Live & Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney starring Tony Kishman. 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $29 (rivieratheatre.org).
Rod Stewart. 8 p.m. Sept. 2. OLG Stage, Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $125 (ticketmaster.ca).
Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Woman Show. 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $44-$72 (rivieratheatre.org).
Recently announced
KISS This (Kiss tribute band). 7 p.m. March 3 at the Park Place Events Center at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, Batavia. Tickets are on sale now for $15 and include $10 in Free Play on the day of the show (bataviaconcerts.com).