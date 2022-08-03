This Week in Live Music: Ziggy Marley pays tribute to his father; free Filter show

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to His Father

7 p.m. Aug. 10, Artpark Amphitheater; $19/$37.

Bob Marley’s music smacks of the eternal, and as a result, his songs are among the most covered in all of late 20th century music. But, as great as many of these covers have been, no one interprets Bob Marley with the level of intensity summoned by his son, Ziggy Marley. It’s proper, then, that the son will pay tribute to the father with this Artpark stop, a gig that will be comprised solely of Bob Marley’s songs. Speaking about the tour that pays tribute to his father, Ziggy told nugs.net “The whole concert is going to be my father’s music. It’s a live tribute to him. We’ve taken an actual setlist that my dad created in the late ’70s and we’re doing that whole setlist which for me is a whole different experience than just ‘the greatest hits of Bob Marley.’ Playing the actual setlist is an actual connection with reality about what they played at a certain moment in time.”

Filter

5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Thursday on the Water, 1300 River Road, North Tonawanda; general admission is free; VIP tickets are $30.

Richard Patrick, vocalist, co-founder and eternal torch-carrier with the '90s heavy alternative outfit Filter, has lost none of his edge, despite personal struggles over the past decade and the vagaries of an ever-shifting musical landscape. Filter’s just-released single, “Thoughts and Prayers,” adopts an unflinching view of gun violence in America, and as has been the case with every Filter release an indelible blend of rage and beauty drives the music. Filter playing for free – or, if you like, for a $30 VIP access charge – is a blessing for fans of '90s alternative rock.

Jazz at Chandlerville featuring DeeAnn Dimeo

6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Tappo Pizza Outdoor Stage, 166 Chandler St.; free.

Fresh from recording sessions with producer RiShon Odel at GCR Audio in Buffalo, blues/jazz singer DeeAnn Dimeo brings an all-star crew of friends and collaborators to the Jazz at Chandlerville series. Guitarist Stu Weissman, multi-instrumentalist Ed Croft and drummer Bobby Price join the singer for an evening of standards and original tunes.

Drive-By Truckers

7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $30.

Culling influences from the very best of Southern rock and Alabama soul, and marrying that inspiration to an unflinching indie/alternative credo, Drive-By Truckers have become an American institution for a cult of discerning listeners. The band’s Buffalo shows over the years are the stuff of legend. The band will stop by the Town Ballroom to further foster that legend.

Sunset Concert Series featuring Funktional Flow

6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Cornerstone CFCU Arena Outdoor Stage, 1 Grigg Lewis Way, Lockport; $5.

Buffalo’s rock/reggae/funk/jam conglomerate Funktional Flow – guitarist/vocalist Jeffrey Kuebler, bassist Ben Whelan, guitarist/vocalist Joey Lewis, keyboardist/saxophonist/vocalist Matthew Lester and drummer Ryan John Nogle – is renowned for its explosive twin-set gigs, including a recent pair during July’s Cobblestone Live Festival. Bring a lawn chair and chill to the grooves, or get on your dancin’ shoes.

Also worth checking out:

Big Sauce Trio @ Music on Main, 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Sorrentino’s, 5640 Main St., Williamsville; free.

Whitford Klyma Band, 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row; free.

Random Order plays the Music of King Crimson, 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Brownie’s Bar & Tavern, 775 Oliver St., North Tonawanda; free.

A Night of Latin Fusion, 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $5/$10/$20.

’Til Death Do We Party featuring Space Wolves, Pine Fever and West Ferry, 7:30 p.m. Aug 11 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.; $10.