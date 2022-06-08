This week in live music: War on Drugs, June in Buffalo, Voivod, MiA's Ballroom Bash

Here are a few of the week's more enticing live music events.

June in Buffalo

7:30 p.m. June 9, 10 and 11 and 2:30 p.m. June 12 at University at Buffalo North Campus; $10 (ticketmaster.com).

Now 40 years young, the annual June in Buffalo conference and music festival returns to in-person events this year, and continues its mission to celebrate the finest in contemporary composition and new music. Founded by legendary experimental composer Morton Feldman in 1975, the festival continues under the auspices of composer David Feldman, and in the coming days, will feature performances by Oliver Pasquet (June 9 at Baird Recital Hall), Ensemble Signal (June 10 at Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall), Adritti Quartet (June 11 at Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall) and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (June 12 at Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall). One needn’t even realize they are interested in contemporary classical music to attend. In fact, fans of Radiohead will recognize much of that band’s inspiration among these striking experimental compositions.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets with Tommy McLain & CC Adcock

8 p.m. June 11 at Buffalo Iron Works, 29 Illinois St.; $30-$35.

Very little can be said about Nick Lowe that hasn’t been said before, and often. Let it suffice to remind ourselves that Lowe is one of the great living songwriters, and his work, when backed by Los Straitjackets, has taken on a refreshing blend of twang and tenderhearted vitality.

The Band Camino with Renforshort and Games We Play

7 p.m. June 11 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $29.50.

This modern indie-rock and electro-pop mini-festival is headlined by the Band Camino, whose ability to blend hook-heavy rock stylings with danceable grooves has endeared them to who like their indie delivered with power-pop verve.

The War On Drugs

8 p.m. June 11 at Artpark Mainstage Theater; $39.50-$75.

Unabashedly grandiose and wistfully optimistic, the War On Drugs turned nostalgia into high art with its most recent effort, 2021’s “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.” Elements of shoegaze, indie, classic rock and a dash of Neil Young in full-on Crazy Horse mode combine to make this band truly special. This Artpark date is one of the must-see events of the Western New York summer.

Alex Cuba

8 p.m. June 11 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10-$30.

A true legend in the Latin music world brings his ebullient blend of funk, soul, pop and jazz to the intimate Pausa Art House for the first time. The multiple Latin Grammy winner is also a serious guitarist with a seemingly limitless desire to smash convention and kick stereotypes and preconceptions to the curb. There are several seating and reservation options available.

Voivod

7 p.m. June 14 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $25.

If pushing the borders of expectation, challenging the strictures of genre and refusing to be stylistically pigeonholed were granted their true value, then Canadian heavies Voivod would already be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Alas, this ambitious group of musicians operating in the world of what might ostensibly be labeled heavy metal soldier on for the true initiates of heavy progressive music. The good news is, you can still catch these maestros in an intimate club like the Rec Room.

The Music is Art Ballroom Bash

5 p.m. June 16 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $50.

The annual fundraiser to benefit Music is Art will find Goo Goo Doll and MiA president Robby Takac hosting a bill that includes performances by Mom Said No, Tuesday Nite and Spud. The $50 admission fee covers all the music, food and drink. There will also be a live auction and raffles to benefit MiA’s various community programs.

Also worth checking out:

Folkfaces. 10 p.m. June 10 at Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave.; $5.

Once Upon A Flatline, The Kamilsons, Hexamatastrophe and Full Circle. 7 p.m. June 11 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

Geno McManus. 5:30 p.m. June 11 at River Grill, 70 Aqua Lane, Tonawanda; free.

Jazz Mondays with My Cousin Tone. 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Tappo Rooftop Patio, 338 Ellicott St.; $5.

The David Bromberg Quintet. 7:30 p.m. June 15 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 33 Symphony Circle; $35.

