This week in live music: Two fundraisers for East Side tragedy

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls from June 16-23.

Whitetails, TK Lipps and Beams

7 p.m. June 17 at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row. Pay what you can with all proceeds going to Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund.

One of many regional shows aimed at offering healing and hope following the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops finds Whitetails - featuring the intensely beautiful songwriting and singing of Jonathan Bobowicz, formerly of Chylde, White Bison and Black Canyon Lights - joined by Buffalo’s TK Lipps and Toronto’s Beams for a show aimed at raising funds and support for the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund and “celebrating how lucky we are to be here.”

Mighty Mystic with DJ Milk and Universal

6 p.m. June 17 at the Rec Room, 79 West Chippewa St.; $25.

Hard roots/reggae artist Mighty Mystic has teamed with Buffalo artist O’Mega Red to turn Mystic’s Rec Room performance into a fundraiser for the Buffalo Together fund and Hope Rises, organizations working to aid East Side residents in recovering from the May 14 mass shooting. According to a press release, the two have teamed to “use music to show some #buffalove to a community shaken by racism and violence.”

Patti LaBelle

6:30 p.m. June 21 at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston; $19-57.

What can be said about Patti Labelle that hasn’t already been said? She is R&B royalty, a voice that has soothed and scintillated for some 50 years, selling 50 million records along the way. Twice postponed, this show now feels like a long overdue visit from the Queen.

Herbie Hancock

8 p.m. June 17 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle; $49-$99.

Like his mentor and former boss Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock is such a pivotal figure in late 20th century music that it can reasonably be suggested that the man has had a hand in directly changing the course of music several times. After his peerless work alongside Davis, Hancock went on to break new ground with his large-scale African music-informed jazz ensemble Mwandishi, wrote the book on jazz-funk with the Headhunters, crashed through barriers with electronic music in the 80s, and went on to embrace elements of hip-hop and Neo-soul in the '90s and beyond, all the while retaining the deepest connections to the dazzling harmonic complexities of deep jazz. We’re lucky to share a planet with the man.

Grace Lougen and Ed Croft

7 p.m. June 21 at KO Bar, 2263 Delaware Ave.; free.

Guitarist Lougen and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Croft are two of the finest younger players in our region. Their combined talent pool is deep, their sense of musical adventure equally boundless. And you can catch them in an intimate venue, for free. Count your blessings.

Talking Dead Heads

5 p.m. June 22 at Live at Larkin, Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.; free.

The brainchild of outstanding guitarist (and even better human being) Jason Staniszewski, Talking Dead Heads marries the funky urgency and beautiful oddness of Talking Heads music with the alluringly “ragged but right” sonic and spiritual explorations of the Grateful Dead. The result is high-energy and chilled-out, danceable and daring - the perfect recipe for a fine summer evening at Larkin Square. "The band was an idea I had for a long time - two of my favorite bands entwined, both of whom I’ve covered for years," Staniszewski said, noting that, while he is relocating to Charleston, S.C. later this summer, this does not spell the demise of TDH. "Since our first show at Nietzsche’s a few years ago, we’ve been lucky to play the premier spots in town, and gathered a great audience. This is a band where we all truly have fun, on and off the stage."

Handsome Jack, Matt Smith’s Nervous System

5 p.m. June 23 at Thursday & Main, 20 Fountain Plaza; free.

Last year’s Thursday & Main performance by garage/roots ensembles Handsome Jack was one for the ages, a jubilant throwdown that offered a nutritious food for the soul and some delicious candy for the ears. The band’s return to the same venue - joined by Buffalo Telecaster deity Matt Smith (the Headhunters, the Real McCoys, Roger Bryan and the Orphans) and his new outfit, Matt Smith’s Nervous System - should prove to be a highlight of outdoor summer concert season.

Also worth checking out:

Des Rocs & The Blue Stones, 7 p.m. June 16 at the Rec Room, 79 West Chippewa St.; $25.

The Strictly Hip with 77 Stone, 5 p.m. June 16 at Thursday & Main, 20 Fountain Plaza; free.

Piano and Cocktails with Joey Donohune III, 8 p.m. June 18 at The Terrace at Delaware Park: free.

Rock ’n’ Blues Bike Night with the Dave Constantino Band, 6 p.m. June16 at Native Pride Travel Plaza, 11359 Southwestern Blvd., Irving; free.

Drag Me to the Altar: Grizzly Run, the Queen Guillotined, Geisterfahrer, Orange Gove Ave., 7 p.m. June 18 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St.; $8.

