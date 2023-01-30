This Week In Live Music: Trae Sheehan, Angel Olsen, Mac Saturn, Rick James B-Day Bash

Trae Sheehan: The Barbershop Tour

7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Salty Dog Barber Shop, 268 Main St., $15.

How does an independent artist garner an audience in 2023? How does one create some semblance of silence within which to be heard, when the noise has so handily obscured the signal, increasingly over the past decade? How do you get anyone to listen, to say nothing of actually hearing you? For present-day troubadour Trae Sheehan, performing in unusual, alternative venues has proven an effective means of achieving the seemingly impossible. This might seem anathema to a hustling indie musician, but it’s this very notion that is at the core of Sheehan’s “The Barbershop Tour,” which finds the artist driving across the Northeast on his own, bringing his quietly intense indie-folk song-craft to intimate settings where, he hopes, active listening and genuine engagement will take place. I think he might be onto something here.

Angel Olsen with opener Erin Rae

8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $35/$40.

Angel Olsen’s sprawling, Baroque indie-folk has been turning heads and breaking hearts for a decade now. But with the release of her most recent effort, “Big Time,” Olsen evolves from the simply excellent to the nigh-on-sublime. Suffering and loss seemed to pave the way for that transcendence, as only they can. Simultaneously dealing with the loss of both her parents and a decision to acknowledge her queerness in a public fashion, Olsen turned her grief into greatness. “You can’t plan grief, you can’t organize it or schedule it or know how you’ll feel when it comes,” Olsen says in her official bio. “It just happens, and when it does, sometimes it’s not what you thought it would be.”

Rick James B-Day Bash

8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Buffalo Iron Works. 49 Illinois St., $20/$25.

The late singer, songwriter, producer, fiery stage performer, funk wunderkind and Buffalo legend Rick James would have marked his 75th birthday on Feb. 1. Buffalo’s nu-funk all-star ensemble Universal Phunk – led by drummer Deshawn “D-Ray” Jackson – won’t let such an auspicious occasion pass by unobserved. Instead, they’ll offer an evening’s worth of super-freaky jams in James’ honor. Comedian Darnell Davis and co-host Tamara Fields will emcee the evening’s festivities.

Thy Art Is Murder

6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St., $25.

This Town Ballroom show affords Australian deathcore masters Thy Art Is Murder the opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their epically heavy masterwork “Hate.” They’ll make a mini-festival out of it, by bringing along Kublai Khan TX, Undeath, I Am, and Justice for the Damned.

Mac Saturn

8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St., $16.

This Detroit-born quintet is notable for blending the influence of hometown Motown to chorus hooks that scream 1970s AM radio gold and an image that looks like it was (lovingly) nicked from the cover of the Rolling Stones’ 1976 album “Black and Blue.” If terrestrial rock radio that included new bands in its programming was still a thing, Mac Saturn’s “Mr. Cadillac” would be a massive hit. The upside is, we’ve got the opportunity to catch some rock ’n’ roll elegance up close and personal.

