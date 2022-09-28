This Week in Live Music: Thee Isolators, Ansley Court reunion

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Thee Isolators with the Fox Sisters

8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St.; $7.

During the pandemic, Buffalo’s Matt Aquiline – a man with a musicologist’s mind and a record collector’s heart, who puts these traits to good use through his day job at Revolver Records – went on a songwriting spree. He found a trio of Buffalo music veterans – Mark Norris of Girlpope, Craig Voigt of the Ramrods, and Bob Hanley of the Irving Klaws – to perform these new songs as Thee Isolators. A self-titled full-length followed in spring of 2020, and an in-concert document – “Live ’N’ Wild,” tracked during a gig at the Dnipro Ukrainian Center – emerged earlier this year, by which point Thee Isolators had nailed a contemporary take on classic garage rock cacophony married to killer pop hooks. Opening is Rochester’s old-school maximum R&B stompers the Fox Sisters, whose live show has been described by Rochester City Newspaper as “a soul-shaking, hip-quaking blast of ‘Hell Yes’.” Better tell the babysitter you’re gonna be late getting home.

Ansley Court Reunion Show with guests Dead Orchids

8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $15.

In the mid- to late-'90s, Ansley Court commanded a loyal following in our region on the strength of some of the classiest power-pop tunes and highest-energy live gigs of the era. The band’s 1994 full-length “Bakers Dozen” is a stone-cold classic, and songs like “Second Hand High,” “Me W Achoo” and “Richest Beggar” have lost none of their Jellyfish-like grandeur over the years. Joe Foldes, Brian Woods, Joe Mattimore and Mike Boncaldo have all been involved in deeply interesting musical projects since the band stopped being a full-time concern, but their periodic reunion gigs have remained spirited affairs with a large-scale family reunion vibe. A vibrant, not-to-be-missed young alternative band from Buffalo, Dead Orchids, will open the show.

Folkfaces Fest

4 p.m. Sept. 29 - 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Cherry Hill Campground, 1516 Sumner Road, Darien Center, $130 weekend pass

Now in its sixth year, this ambitious weekend-long event curated by Buffalo’s Folkfaces, the annual Folkfaces Fest offers a packed schedule of local, regional, national and international roots-based artists performing across three stages, all set in the idyllic, 60-plus acre Cherry Hill Campground in Darien Center. In addition to twin sets from Folkfaces, some 50 bands and artists will perform, among them the 12/8 Path Band, tuesday nite, Andy Cohen, Rose & the Bros, Annie and the Fur Trappers, the Skiffle Minstrels, the Hot Club of Buffalo, Crikwater, Well Worn Boot, Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul, the Kathryn Koch Band, Ribbit Exhibit, and the Slyboots School of Music & Dance. A full schedule of artists, daily activities, camping opportunities and ticket package information can be found on the Folkfaces Facebook page.

Walk Off the Earth

8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $38.50.

The Canadian indie-pop band grabbed fame the new-fashioned way – by creating an infectious and giddy take on another artist’s song (Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”) and sharing it on YouTube, generating 175 million views in the first month after the video went live. In the time since, the band – multi-instrumentalists and singers Gianni Nicassio, Joel Cassady, Sarah Blackwood, David Spiers, Adam Michael and CJ Hinds – has become a darling of the mainstream indie-rock set, balancing its own genre-bending original tunes against wildly creative cover songs, winning Group of the Year at the 2016 Juno Awards and continuing to grow its audience through YouTube and TikTok platforms. For this Town Ballroom gig, VIP package deals are being offered. These include a special acoustic performance, a Q&A session with the band, photo op, signed tour poster, and early entry. Learn more here.

Also worth checking out:

Unleash the Lion (A Pearl Jam Tribute) with Michael DeLano, 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $10.

The Gaslight Anthem, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Rapids Theater, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls; $39.50.

Grub with Roots Collider and Trailheads, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $15.

ROVA Saxophone Quartet, 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave.; $20/$18/$15.

Whitford Klyma Band, 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Duende @ Silo City, 85 Silo City Row; free.