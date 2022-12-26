This Week in Live Music: The New Year’s Eve Edition

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on New Year’s Eve.

The Goo Goo Dolls

10 p.m. at Stir Lounge & Mezzanine, Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, Niagara Falls; $250 VIP.

John Rzeznik and Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls cap a significant year in the band’s history – the release of the self-produced “Chaos in Bloom” album, a successful tour, the declaration of Goo Goo Dolls Day in Buffalo on Sept. 24, and entry into the Spotify billion streams club for the 1998 hit “Iris” – with a New Year’s Eve show at Stir Nightclub in the Seneca Niagara Casino.

Though this has been billed as a free concert, the only tickets remaining are VIP, which include two drink vouchers, a champagne toast at midnight and general admission access to the front-of-stage area. They must be purchased in pairs through Ticketmaster.

Andy Frasco & the UN

8 p.m. at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $35.

The jam/indie scene’s resident class clown Andy Frasco will conclude a four-night New Year’s run – which also includes two shows in Charleston, S.C., and one in Richmond, Va. – with a New Year’s Eve throwdown at the Town Ballroom. Shortly after announcing the run, Frasco and his band, the UN, dropped a new single, “Oh, What A Life,” a collaboration with members of the Philadelphia indie-hip hop duo Little Stranger.

If you’ve experienced these lovable freaks in concert before, you know that a NYE gig is likely to up the already high “Let’s Party!” factor considerably. Frasco and the band will be joined by Jarv, Skip’lo and Loser Chris.

NYE Silent Disco

9 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $15/$20.

With three channels of music available, attendees can curate their own musical experience at Iron Works, choosing EDM, hip-hop/R&B, and Top 40/old-school hits, or switching between all of them at will. Regardless of the soundtrack you choose, you can enjoy the expanded lighting and production, and the UV and 3D design and decor of Buffalo artist Jeremiah Schmelling. Your ticket gains you admission and a pair of silent disco headphones. The rest is up to you.

New Year’s Masquerade with Big City Horns

6:30 p.m. at Salvatore’s, 6461 Transit Road, Depew; $174 includes dinner and an open bar.

If you’d like to welcome in the new year while indulging in a bit of the posh life, this all-in music-and-dinner affair might be the way to go. The Big City Horns – an all-star, virtuosic ensemble featuring vocalists Maria Angelova and Ben Baia, guitarist Ron LoCurto, trumpeter Calvin Rice, saxophonist Ron Paladino, keyboardist Kevin DellaPenta, drummer Paul Warner, trombonist Pat Shenal, and bassist Paul Yates – bring a blend of seasoned professionalism and enthusiasm to events like this one. They know how to keep the party moving along.

Sportsmen’s/The Cave

3 p.m. at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St. and 6 p.m. at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $10 matinee/$10 evening.

Spending your New Year’s Eve in Black Rock will allow you to indulge an afternoon and evening’s worth of vibrant roots-based music, all courtesy of the Hall family, and their adjacent Sportsmen’s Tavern and Cave establishments.

Take in the matinee with Buffalo Dead All-Stars performing two sets of Grateful Dead music at the Sportsmen’s. Then cut through Sportsmen’s Park and find yourself in the parking lot of the Cave, where Dwane Hall and the Twang Gang will take you through the last hours of 2022, and help you welcome 2023 in style.

Also worth checking out:

Transmission NYE Dance Party, 10 p.m. at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St.; $5.

Slow Animals play Alternative/Indie Favorites, 10 p.m. at Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave.; $5.

The Cove New Year’s Eve Gala with Flipside, Breakaway and DJ Vinsation, 8 p.m. at the Cove, 4701 Transit Road, Depew; $70 (includes drinks, food and bands).

New Year’s Eve Metal Bash featuring Metal 101 with Dirty Vernon, 9 p.m. at the Rockin’ Buffalo Saloon, 1800 Union Road, West Seneca; $10.

That 80s Hair Band New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m. at the Stage, 8166 Main St., Williamsville; $10.