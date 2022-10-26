This Week in Live Music: The BPO, Tugboat Annie, Tommy Stinson, Stone Age Divas

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Symphonie Fantastique with The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle; $32-$101.

If you’re a serious music lover but have kept classical music at arm’s length, here’s an opportunity for you to enter a realm of the musical imagination that is as wild as any Flaming Lips concert and as wonderfully weird as a raucous King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard gig.

The Symphonie Fantastique – aka “Fantastical Symphony: Episode in the Life of an Artist in Five Sections” – is the 1830 masterwork of French composer Hector Berlioz. Rumored to have been composed at least partly while Berlioz was under the influence of opium, the symphony was called “the first musical expedition into psychedelia” by the late, great Maestro Leonard Bernstein. If you think the Grateful Dead’s “Terrapin Station” is a wild ride – and it surely is – then wait until you get a glimpse into the mind of Berlioz.

Maestro JoAnn Falletta and the BPO also will welcome internationally renowned trumpet player Pacho Flores for the Haydn Concerto and a new concerto by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez.

Tugboat Annie, Roger Bryan & the Orphans, Thrill Ride

8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $20.

Tugboat Annie’s 1995 full-length debut, “Superfriends,” remains one of the most enduring documents of 1990s alternative/indie rock. One of the few records from that era that tops “Superfriends” is another Tugboat Annie effort, “Wake Up and Disappear.” That’s not bad for a band that, sadly, was unduly lost in the shuffle of nu-metal, dance-pop and recycled grunge that clogged the arteries of the late '90s mainstream.

Formed in Buffalo in the early '90s by singer/guitarist/songwriter Mike Bethmann and bassist Jon Sulkow, the band tracked its earliest offerings as demos under the watchful ear of Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac, shared split singles with the likes of another excellent Buffalo indie band, Milf, and relocated to Boston, where the addition of another Buffalo native, Jay Celeste, added significant oomph to the Tugboat Annie guitar attack. Abundant touring and increasingly strong songwriting and arranging skills made Tugboat Annie a shoo-in for breakthrough success, in the eyes of many of us involved in the music scene at that time. Sadly, that breakthrough never came.

This rare local sighting is hot on the heels of the new single, “Apostrophe,” proof that the band’s blend of indelible melodies, moody arrangements and glorious walls of guitar is a timeless one.

Mohawk Halloween with the Stone Age Divas

8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

Highlighted by a performance from the Stone Age Divas – a Queens of the Stone Age tribute started by guitarist and vocalist Sean McNamara (Big Martha/Tyler Westcott Band/Ribbit Exhibit) – this Mohawk Place Halloween throwdown also will feature burlesque performances by the Glam Vamps, a set of Blue Cheer favorites from Iron Fist, and a female-fronted celebration of the music of Danzig, dubbed Shanzig. As if this blend of the creepy and the awesome wasn't quite strange enough, costumes are encouraged, and epic collaborations are expected.

Cheektowaga Symphony Community Orchestra, "Czech the Time!"

3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Depew High School, 5201 Transit Road; free.

Under the baton of Maestro Mason Cancilla, the Cheektowaga Symphony Community Orchestra will kick off its season with its debut performance at Depew High School. The program is a spicy one, concentrating on the sublime, folk music-inspired and often heartrending work of Czech composers including the endlessly influential Antonin Dvorak. The program will also include works by Frederic Chopin, Bedrich Smetana, Joseph Haydn and Ferdinand Herold.

Tommy Stinson

8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $25.

Another opportunity to get up close and personal with a legend, as Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Bash & Pop, Guns ’n’ Roses) returns to Mohawk Place, where his past shows have become the stuff of legend. This time, Stinson and collaborator Chip Roberts, who perform as Cowboys in the Campfire, will arrive “with a few guitars in the backseat and a bunch of new songs they can't wait to share,” from their forthcoming album. A solo set from Stress Dolls will kick things off.

Also worth checking out:

Joe Satriani, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $62-$97.

The Strictly Hip plays "Fully Completely," 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $20.

Michigan Rattlers, 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $20.

Stephen Babcock with tuesday nite, Bryan Williams and Michael Farrow, 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $12.