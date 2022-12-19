 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This Week in Live Music: The Big Easy in Buffalo Jingle Jam, Great Bluesky Revival, Judy Collins

Folkfaces 1

Folkfaces perform as part of the Big Easy in Buffalo Jingle Jam this week. 

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

The Big Easy in Buffalo Jingle Jam

8 p.m. Dec. 23 at the DHU Strand Theatre, 540 Oliver St., North Tonawanda; $10/$25.

The Big Easy in Buffalo caps off its 15th year bringing together the musical cultures of New Orleans and Buffalo by throwing itself a well-deserved party. 

Taking over one of the region’s best-sounding, most intimate and off-the-radar rooms – the DHU Strand Theatre, purchased in 2011 by members of soul-blues powerhouse Dive House Union and transformed into top-notch acoustic space – the Big Easy gang is offering a blend of jazz, New Orleans soul and funk, and various other strains of Americana, as well as some appropriately earthy takes on holiday classics. 

The Jay/Sharptet kicks things off with its virtuosic blend of original compositions and jazz standards. Roots music powerhouse Folkfaces will follow. Both bands will join together for a third set of jubilant jams. Note that the DHU Strand Theatre is a BYOB venue.

15 years of the Big Easy in Buffalo

The Great Bluesky Revival 

8 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $20/$25.

Pat Harington

Guitarist Pat Harrington will lead an all-star ensemble dubbed the Great Bluesky Revival at the Town Ballroom this week. 

A holiday treat arrives in the form of this all-star ensemble paying tribute to the kings of southern soul, the Allman Brothers Band. Led by guitarists Pat Harrington (Victor Wainwright) and Grace Lougen (Grosh), the band will also feature Buffalo A-listers, among them vocalist Mark Porter, keyboardist Donny Frauenhofer, multi-instrumentalist Owen Eichensehr, bassist Eli Porter, drummer Mark Porter Jr. and percussionist Griffin Brady. The band plans to perform the “Eat A Peach” album in its entirety. That’s really all you need to know.

Nickel City B-Side Live: The Return 

8 p.m. Dec. 22 at Hot Mama’s Canteen, 12 Military Road; $10.

Nickel City B-Sides, a live music video series that celebrates our deep local scene, is throwing itself a party at Hot Mama’s in Black Rock. The show will offer a blend of music, poetry and videos from the Nickel City B-Sides archive, which will be screened between sets. Headlined by indie singer/songwriter and poet Christina Stock, the evening will also feature sets from punk-folk duo Smitten For Trash and indie-rock quartet Real Movement. The Nickel City B-Sides gang will be recording the whole affair, for posterity’s sake. Note that this show has been postponed twice – once due to the recent blizzard, and then again, to avoid conflict with the Dec. 17 Bills game. Third time’s the charm!

Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10/$13.

Elliot Scozzaro Quintet performing "Shadows," by Jared Tinkham, at the Northwest Jazz Festival, 2019. 

Alec Safy / bass

Mike Melito / drums

Capping off a highly productive year, saxophonist Elliot Scozzaro brings his quintet – trumpeter Mark Filsinger, guitarist Matt Michaud, bassist Alec Safy and drummer Rich Thompson – to Pausa for a holiday show. You can expect a program that includes Scazzaro’s own compositions, fresh takes on jazz standards, some holiday fare, and interpretations of works by Lee Morgan, Clifford Brown and Joe Henderson. 

Judy Collins

8 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda; $39/$49.

Since the 1961 release of her debut album, “Maid of Constant Sorrow,” Judy Collins has released 29 recordings that ably document her baroque-folk gifts as both a songwriter and an inspired interpreter of other songwriter’s works. Collins latest album, “Spellbound,” provides the impetus for this tour. The gig’s proximity to Christmas will not go unnoticed – Collins will be liberally pulling pages from the book of holiday classics, and interweaving them with her own songs, as well as her takes on the works of Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and others. 

Also worth checking out:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec 22 at KeyBank Center; $65-$150.

The Lizards - Phish Tribute, 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $15/$20.

Canetis, Marquee Grand, Tsavo Highway, Pro-Social and Previous Love, 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

The 14th Annual Erie Lackawanna Railroad Christmas Show, 8 p.m. Dec. 25 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.; free.

Intrepid Travelers, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St.; $15/$20.

