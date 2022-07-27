This Week in Live Music: Queen City Jazz Festival, Khruangbin, Mike Younger

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Queen City Jazz Festival

1 p.m. July 30 outside of the Buffalo & Erie County Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square; free.

The 18th Queen City Jazz Festival, presented by the Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum, takes place on Washington Street in front of the library. This year, the festival has grown to include an expansive lineup of Buffalo-based musicians and touring artists with roots in Buffalo, culminating in a headlining set by 10-time Grammy winner Take 6, featuring Buffalo native Claude McKnight. It's a major score for the QCJF, as the group is an internationally revered entity known for blending jazz harmonies with deep gospel and spiritual music tropes. This year’s event is also notable for its location. For the first time in its history, the QCJF is not taking place at or adjacent to the Colored Musicians Club at 145 Broadway, as the club is undergoing a $2.95 million renovation and expansion. Other performers include Zuri Appleby & the Millennial Montage, Marcus Lolo Septet, the Union, Critt’s Juke Joint Live! and the Multi-Dimensions Quartet with Alex McArthur.

JGB-ish with Critt, Zuri, Arianna & D-Ray

9 p.m. July 30 at Tappo Pizza, 166 Chandler St.; free.

Following the Queen City Jazz Festival, things will get good and loose over at Tappo for a set of music associated with the Jerry Garcia Band. That means some funky, soulful R&B with gospel tinges and plenty of jamming, just in time for the commencement of “Jerry Week” - the “days between” period stretching from Garcia’s birthday on Aug. 1 to the anniversary of his death, Aug. 9. The performance includes some who will be performing earlier in the day at the Queen City Jazz Festival including Zuri Appleby and Arianna Powell.

Past Masters and Stoneflower

1 p.m. July 31 at Sportsmen's Park, 334 Amherst St.; $30/$40.

Imagining “the greatest concert that never was” – the Beatles and the Rolling Stones on the same bill – two ensembles dedicated to the repertoires of those bands will come together to raise money for One8Fifty, a regional organ donor and transplant organization. Beatles experts Past Masters will be joined by Mick ’n’ Keef devotees Stoneflower for an all-day celebration, featuring Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid and host Anita West. Will this answer the age-old question, “Who’s better, the Beatles or the Stones?"? No. But it will be a good time for a great cause.

Khruangbin with Men I Trust

5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston; $49.50 to $60.

Khruangbin, the reigning kings and queens of American Thai-funk, finally arrive in our region to hip us all to the limitless delights of their deeply soulful, subtly funky, always groovy and sometimes transcendent sound. One of this summer’s don’t-miss shows.

A Gathering of Voices with Mike Younger, Penny Jo Pullus, Kay Miracle and Shoot Ya

7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

A trio of artists representing the cutting edge of present-day Americana and roots music descend upon Mohawk Place, headlined by the hard-hitting, fiery Mike Younger and his band, the Tennessee Treehuggers, Syracuse-native-turned-Austin A-lister Penny Jo Pullus, Outlaw Country singer-songwriter Kay Miracle and Buffalo’s own self-proclaimed kings of "Trash Country," Shoot Ya.

Also worth checking out:

Grayscale with Guardin, Bearings and the Ivy, 6 p.m. July 31, Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $25.

Big Martha performing the Allman Brothers Band’s "Eat A Peach," 9 p.m. July 29 at Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $15.

Joe Rozler with Rob Lynch and Wags, 6 p.m. July 28 at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row; free.

Saranaide, 7 p.m. July 30 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10/$15.

JP Soars and the Red Hots with Anne Harris, 7 p.m. Aug 3 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $15/$20.