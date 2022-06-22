This week in live music: Perilous EP release, Shaq's Bass All-Stars, Nathaniel Rateliff

Here’s a few of the more enticing live music events on offer this week.

Perilous EP Release Party, with the Enemies and Tony Rocky Horror

8 p.m. June 24 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

Perilous, led by singer Pauline Digati-Tripodi of Pauline & the Perils fame, has been generating a major buzz with new single “Rock & Roll Kiss,” a tune appropriately described on the Perilous Bandcamp page as “high-energy glam rock 'n roll with punk rock attitude.”

Shaq’s Bass All-Stars

7 p.m. June 24 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.; $30.

“Go to more shows, go see new artists, go with an open mind, and enjoy it for what it is and stop trying to over analyze or critique it,” writes Shaquille O’Neal aka Shaq aka DJ Diesel in a recent tweet. The living legend is doing his part to help open the minds and ears of EDM fans with his Bass All-Stars bonanza, which will shine a spotlight on guests Herobust, B2B, Riot Ten, Crankdat and Jeanie, in addition to a set from the man himself. This gig is a real score for the Buffalo live music market.

Fernway with Marque Grand, GhostPool & Amateur Hockey Club

5 p.m. June 25 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $15.

Buffalo’s Fernway – vocalist/guitarist RJ DeMarco, guitarists Brett Robertson and Jonah Wrest, drummer Tanner DeMarco and bassist Alec Dube – will celebrate the release of its debut album, the hook-heavy, urgent and strident indie/alternative collection “Autocrave” (out June 17) with this headlining set. It's located in the Town Ballroom's new "venue within a venue," the Oxford Pennant Stage. According to the band, the album is an 11-song reflection on how technology affects mental health, and “an acknowledgement of the idea that we, as humans, are bound to the addictive nature of modern day technology … The new age of living in our online shadow has created the illusion of perfection, packaged and displayed through a screen.”

The Girls of Grosh

7 p.m. June 28 at KO Bar, 2263 Delaware Ave.; free.

Megan Brown and Grace Lougen of Grosh have a beautiful musical chemistry even outside of the Grosh family, as anyone who caught the pair performing a soulful guitar-and-vocals arrangement of “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick off the Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 season. This side-gig offers acoustic music in an intimate setting.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, Antibalas

6 p.m. June 28 at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston; $51.50.

The whiskey sweat-soaked soul-rock stylings of Nathaniel Rateliff and band come to full fruition on “The Future,” the band’s newly released third album. The addition of Brooklyn-based Afrobeat ensemble supreme Antibalas to this Artpark bill makes it one of the season’s must-see events.

The Wrecks with Girlhouse, Mothe

6:30 p.m. June 29 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $20/$70.

This L.A. pop/indie/rock foursome led by frontman and songwriter Nick Anderson arrives in Buffalo hot on the heels of the release of its sophomore album, “Sonder.” The album’s first single, “Where Are You Now,” includes a feature from Girlhouse, who opens this Rec Room gig.

Ben Folds

8 p.m. June 28 at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua; $45/$75.

In addition to being a brilliant songwriter and musician, Ben Folds is also a screamingly hilarious and irreverent dude. Witness the title of this extensive tour – "In Actual Person Live for Real Tour," whatever that means. Warm up for this show by checking out Folds’ podcast, “Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds,” or check out his rather awesome and un-put-down-able memoir, “A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons.”

Also worth checking out:

The Dave Viterna Group, 3 p.m. June 25 at GFY Bar & Grill, 1866 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda; free.

La Neve, Personal Style, Spud, 10 p.m. June 25 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.; $10.

Bottler with Starship Brigade and denzelworldpeace, 8 p.m. June 26 at the 9th Ward, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $15.

Professor Louie & the Crowmatix, 7 p.m. June 27 at the Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $20.

George Caldwell & Star People, 7 p.m. June 28 at the Elmwood Village Picnic in the Parkway Summer Concert Series, Bidwell Parkway between Potomac Avenue and Soldiers Circle; free.

