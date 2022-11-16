This Week in Live Music, Nov. 17-24: Buffalo’s Last Waltz, Space Junk, Kaivon

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Buffalo’s The Last Waltz - Live

8 p.m. Friday at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $40 to $45.

Since 2017, under the auspices of Bob McLennan of the Sportsmen's Americana Music Foundation, an impressive list of Western New York musicians spanning multiple genres and generations has come together at Babeville to re-enact one of the most storied events in the history of rock music – the final concert by The Band, which took place Thanksgiving Day, 1976, at Bill Graham’s Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. The superstar guest-laden concert was transformed into the 1978 concert film/documentary “The Last Waltz” by director Martin Scorcese, one of the most revered music-based films in history.

Though the Western New York troop took a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, Buffalo’s Last Waltz returned in 2021 for another sellout, affirming its place as one of the most hotly anticipated annual events in our music scene.

This year, Doug Yeomans, Jim Whitford, Ron Davis, Pete Holquin and Jim Beishline will return as “The Band.” Special guests will include Buck Quigley, Tom Makar, Dan Delano, Jerry Hall, Rod Nickson, Alex McArthur, Joyce Wilson Nixon, Janice Mitchell, Michael McGuire, Leah Zicari, Ted Cacciatore, Eric Crittenden, Frank Grizanti, Joelle Labert, Mark Norris, Paul Todaro, Bill Smith, Matt Harris, Tim Clarke, Al Jaenecki, Harry Fackelman, Phil Knoerzer and The Brothers Blue – Charlie Coughlin, Matt Sperber and Ben Haravitch.

Space Junk Thanksgiving Eve Celebration

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Thinman Brewery, 492 Elmwood Ave., $10/$50 VIP.

Space Junk turned in one of my favorite performances of the many stellar showings at this year’s Music is Art Festival, transforming Buffalo Riverfest Park into a big, beautiful and foamy dance party. The band’s daring blend of rock-based song structures, dance music and face-melting improvisational forays makes them a thrilling and ever-evolving live ensemble, one that never plays the same show twice, in the same sense that, as the Greek philosopher Heraclitus wrote, you can never dip your toe into the same river twice.

Space Junk is taking over Thinman Brewery on Elmwood for a multiple-set Thanksgiving Eve throwdown. You can grab GA tix for a tenner, or do the VIP/open bar deal for $50. Tickets are available through Thinmanbrewery.com.

Kaivon - the Awakening Tour

8 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $25.

The EDM mavens at Buffalo’s MnM Presents have made a habit of keeping their fingers on the pulse and helping to break up-and-coming electronic music artists. They will continue that tradition with their presentation of buzzworthy young-blood Kaivon, who makes his Buffalo debut with this Buffalo Iron Works show.

Fresh on the heels of the release of his debut full-length, “Awakening,” the Los Angeles native arrives with a positive, embrace-the-moment message, best expressed in his own words, via his official artist bio:

“I want to make music that inspires people to be the true versions of themselves. That makes people feel feelings they have never felt before. To make people live in the present moment for just a second because those moments when we are all hand in hand and time stops … are the most beautiful sights I have ever seen.”

Also worth checking out:

Jamie Holka & Friends, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St., $10.

Grosh & Violet Mary, 8 p.m. Friday at The Cave, 71 Military Road, $10.

The Black Rock Beatles, 6 p.m. Friday at Hofbrauhaus, 190 Scott St., free (but reservations recommended).

Pastmasters, 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St., $10.

Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday at Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St., $15 general admission/$50 VIP.