This week in live music: Mersiv, Thievery Corporation, Sunsquabi & Lespecial, Open Jam at Pausa

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Mersiv

8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $23.50.

Before he was known as Mersiv, a DJ/producer currently enjoying rapid success on the EDM scene, he was known as Anderson Benoit Gallegos, a Shreveport, La., kid who had taken a shine to his mother’s Lenny Kravitz records, married that influence to a budding love for hip-hop, and then traded in his guitar and piano training for a mixer and enough gas money to make to make it to Colorado. A mere handful of years later, Mersiv is the proud parent of a debut long-player, “Pretty Dark Loud,” and the director of a traveling road show known as "The Mersiv Experience," which finds him headlining a mini-fest that also includes EDM colleagues A Hundred Drums, SuperAve., and Kyral x Banko. The new record has lovers of electronic dance music gushing purple prose-infused praise, with EDM.com going so far as proclaiming that “Pretty Dark Loud” is “transformative” and “redefines bass music.”

Perilous, the Enemies, Matt Smith’s Nervous System

8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St.; $10.

A triple bill featuring some serious Buffalo rock 'n' roll royalty takes over the Sportsmen's Tavern. Perilous, the new venture from Pauline & the Perils singer Pauline Digati, will appeal to fans of punk/power-pop hybrids like the Runaways and early Cheap Trick. The Enemies were to late '70s Buffalo what the Dead Boys were to Cleveland and Richard Hell & the Voidoids were to New York City – ferocious, street-savvy, intense but tuneful cacophony, performed with fire and agility. Matt Smith's Nervous System – a relatively new and much buzzed-about project spearheaded by revered guitarist Smith (the Headhunters, the Real McCoys, Roger Bryan & the Orphans) and featuring bassist Colin Pratt and drummer Roddy Potter – offers fuzzed-out garage rock debauchery tinged by subtle shades of psychedelia.

Sunsquabi with Lespecial

8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $20/$25.

Riding the wave of the just-released “Arise” album, live electronica trio Sunsquabi has taken to the road to share its take on 21st century funky jams. The band boasts a sound that, according to online journal ThisSongIsSick, “never fails to bring the funk,” and soars on the strength of “shredding guitar riffs, funky bass lines and crisp percussion with just the right touch of electronic production elements.” That recipe is quite likely the key to the band’s success with contemporary jam fans, of the sort that filled the amphitheater at Red Rocks in Colorado, where Sunsquabi tracked the torrid “Live at Red Rocks” album. To ensure that this Iron Works show is a nonstop jam, spin and repeat bacchanal, Sunsquabi is bringing along the face-melting, self-described “prog-tronic power trio” from Southern Connecticut, Lespecial.

Thursday Night Open Jam Session

7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10 general/$5 musicians with instruments.

Craving a little spontaneity and aleatoric exploration in your musical life? Of course you are. Whether you’re a listener, a player or both, experiencing a group of committed musicians searching for the sound in real time is an elevating experience. According to Pausa Art House, this Thursday Night Open Jam Session is targeted toward “lovers of night jazz, spontaneity, raw talent and musicality.” Stop in with your instrument, or just to soak up the sounds. You’ll be in good hands with session leader Walter Kemp 3, guitarist Jared Tinkham, bassist Andy Paladino and drummer DeShawn “D-Ray” Jackson.

Thievery Corporation

8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $43.50.

Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, the men behind Thievery Corporation, are responsible for some of the finest electronic music this side of the Chemical Brothers' earliest efforts, principal among them the 2002 breakthrough effort "The Richest Man in Babylon," and its career-defining follow-up, the cameo-laden, multiple genre mashup "The Cosmic Game." The duo's website succinctly and accurately sums up the significance of this music, noting that it "mines their musical inspirations and creates one of the most unique bodies of work in electronic music, respectfully incorporating tastes of international cultural styles, without ever falling into the trap of cultural appropriation." Indeed it does.

Also worth checking out:

Amateur Hockey Club with BP & the Oil Spills, Cooler, Quit Yourself. 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10/$12.

Analog Kids - Tribute to Rush. 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Evening Star Concert Hall, 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd.; $10.

Chris Trapper. 8 p.m. Dec 3 at the 9th Ward @ Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $20.

The Spill Canvas. 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $25.

The Mid-Week Vibe featuring Yolanda Smilez, Will Holton and Jetaun Louie. 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the 9th Ward @ Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $30.