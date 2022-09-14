This Week in Live Music: Mercury Rev, Glenn Tilbrook, Deadmau5

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Glenn Tilbrook

7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St;, $37.50.

When Squeeze first emerged from England at the end of the '70s, many were rightly calling co-founders and principal songwriters Glen Tillbrook and Chris Difford the Lennon & McCartney of their generation. Forty years and a string of all but peerless art-pop long-players later, Tillbrook is on the road in the U.S., performing intimate solo gigs. He’ll stop by the Town Ballroom with his incredible catalog of musical gems for a special seated show.

Mercury Rev

8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St.; $29.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Mercury Rev will perform in Buffalo, the city where the band got its start. Mercury Rev was slated to perform in the Tralf Music Hall in 2006 – my interview with guitarist Sean “Grasshopper” Mackowiak adorned the cover of the Gusto the day prior to the scheduled show – but the death of a family member meant the cancellation of the Buffalo gig and the tour. In the time since, the band has toured pretty consistently. But Buffalo fans had to travel if they wanted to see the band. The band's return to Buffalo is surely overdue. But this long, strange, wonderful trip of a band is more than worth the wait.

“Yeah we know, a long time,” reads a Buffalo-related post on the Mercury Rev Facebook page. “Too long. Though in all truths, it is our hometown, not only where we began writing, recording and performing together but as well, quite literally the ‘hometown area’ for four of our founding members – David Baker from Orchard Park, Grasshopper from Dunkirk, Dave Fridmann from Amherst, Jimy Chambers from North Buffalo. Only Suzanne (Thorpe) from the Capital Region, and Jonathan Donahue from the Catskill Mountains, were not originally from the area.

“But that doesn’t mean we all didn’t bleed out during the Bills 90’-94’. We all did.”

Deadmau5

6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Lakeside Lawn, Buffalo Outer Harbor, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd.; $49.50.

One of the most influential electronic music producers in the history of the form, Deadmau5 – aka Joel Zimmerman – makes his Buffalo debut at the Outer Harbor. A native of Niagara Falls, Canada, the multiple Juno and Grammy Award winner has assembled a top-tier roster of electronic music pals for the “We Are Friends Tour,” which will include sets from Nero, Kasablanca and BlackGummy. “Deadmau5 is one of those figures that has an iconic branding, a worldwide status,” said Mike Marshall of MnM Presents. “Yet he's not exactly playing in your backyard every day. In fact, he grew up right up the road in Niagara Falls, Canada, and this is the first time he'll ever play Western New York. He's an artist whose music is so good, that regardless of what genre you're into, it commands respect. His fan base ranges from the fresh faced kids to the seasoned old schoolers. Everyone loves Deadmau5.

Also worth checking out:

Ten Cent Howl – Fundraiser for the Amherst Gaelic League. 6 p.m.Sept. 16 at Flying Bison Brewing Company Beer Garden, 840 Seneca St.; $28.

Lazlo Hollyfeld & Friends. 10 p.m. Sept. 16 at McGaretts, 946 Elmwood Ave.; $5.

Threesound. 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $10.

Modern English 40th Anniversary Tour. 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Ontario House, 358 Main St., Youngstown; free.

The Concert for Cares. With Carl Dixon & Last Buffalo, the Yachtfathers, BeatleMagic and the Scott Celani Band, 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.; $17.