This week in live music (May 19-26): Johnny Nobody, ONYX, Humble Braggers and more

Humble Braggers with Breakfast for Dinner

8 p.m. May 20 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $12.

There’s elegance and a sense of yearning in the music of Humble Braggers, a Buffalo band that deserves to be considered peer to modern synth-pop/indie buzz-bands like Joywave. Singer Tom Burtless is in possession of an incredible voice, one he employs to scale the emotional peaks of Humble Braggers’ decidedly anthemic compositions, in a manner that sure sounds effortless. This Town Ballroom gig celebrates the release of the band’s new effort, “Love & Fear,” and they’ll be performing the album, as well as a collection of past favorites.

Johnny Nobody with Bearhunter and Bryan Dubay

9 p.m. May 21 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $7

So many of the truly great Buffalo bands to emerge from the late 1990s/early '00s scene were redolent of the Buffalo indie label Harvest Sum sound – a deeply resonant, gorgeously earthy low-fi tonality that was not unlike the work Jeff Tweedy and Jay Bennett were doing on early Wilco records. Harvest Sum was home to an incredible roster of bands, among them the Old Sweethearts, Roger Bryan and the Orphans, Besnyo, Semi-Tough and Tracy Morrow. And then there was Johnny Nobody, a band that routinely brought out the unabashed fanboy in me. Witness an April 2011 Buffalo News column in which I praised JN for the band's ability to “summon the sort of killer riffs Jack White would envy; for the unbridled garage-rock propulsion of the rhythm section; for the quality of singer/guitarist (Andy) Vaeth's songs, paeans to rock 'n' roll verisimilitude like ‘Alcohol & Smoke’ and ‘Down Here I'm In Debt.’ ” This triple bill with Bearhunter and Bryan Dubay will celebrate Buffalo indie's past, present and future.

Onyx with O’Mega Red

7 p.m. May 21 at the Showplace Theatre, 1065 Grant St.; $45.

Some serious hip-hop royalty is headed our way, as the Fredro Starr-led legendary South Jamaica, Queens hardcore rap ensemble Onyx takes over the Showplace Theatre for a set of favorites and highlights from its latest effort, 2021’s “Onyx 4 Life.” Another underground hip-hop legend, Omega Red, a rapper, musician, producer and nephew of Donna Summer, will open.

Pink Mountaintops with Ashley Shadow

7 p.m. May 24 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $15.

Stephen McBean, guitarist and vocalist with the deliriously fuzzed-out space-garage-rock outfit Black Mountain, formed Pink Mountaintops as an outlet for songs that didn’t fit the Black Mountain bill. Turns out that left plenty of room for what Premier Guitar once described as “Northwestern Pacific weirdo music.” Trippy, psychedelic, but solidly rooted in strong songcraft, McBean’s Pink Mountaintops deliver the soundtrack to a strange but pleasant daydream.

The Music of Gram Parsons & the Cosmic Country Connection

4 p.m. May 22 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $15.

A celebration of the work of “Cosmic American Music” progenitor Gram Parsons, this event features 18 Wheels and a Crowbar (Ed Croft, Cody Barcroft, Sara Rogers, Doug Morgano, Mickey Judware), Horizontal Stripes (Cathy Carfagna, Dave Meinzer, Bob Kozak, Patrick Heyden), plus Bill Smith of Ten Cent Howl, Ashley Beatty, Mark Norris, Beave Sorensen, Cory Nealon and Mark Miller.

“I got into his music before learning the details of his messed-up life, and right at the point of his unfortunate death,” says Dave Meinzer, who organized the show with his wife, Cathy Carfagna. “The music on the first two Flying Burrito Brothers albums and his two solo albums was informed by a lot of things I loved – Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan – but was stamped in the form of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens and heavily flavored by the Everly Brothers and Louvin Brothers harmonies that I came to love. His music was special and not really as much like other ‘country rock’ as some seem to think.”

“As a female singer who loves harmonizing above all else, his duets with Emmylou Harris were a reason I connected with his music,” Carfagna says. “The darkness and the mystery were also an attraction. He died so young and there's not a lot of information about some of the origins of his songs.”

Also worth checking out:

The Jay/Sharptet Album Release Party with Far Trio, 7 p.m., May 20 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $15.

Gimme Gimme Disco - A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA, 10 p.m., May 20 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $15.

Patrick Sweany, 7 p.m., May 25 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $15.

Yotam Ben-Or, 6 p.m., May 26 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $15.

Steelhorse, classic rock, 6 to 9 p.m. Fridayat the Original Warehouse, 4360 S. Milestrip Road.

Kickstart Rumble, 7 p.m. Saturday at Gene McCarthy's/Old First Ward Brewing, 73 Hamburg St.

