This week in live music (May 12-18): Organ Fairchild, Snapcase, July Talk and more

Here’s a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Snapcase with Strife and Earth Crisis

7 p.m. May 13 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $35.

The Buffalo hardcore legends return once more, and every time they do, it feels like a gift. Though the shows are far less frequent, they’ve become more like events and opportunities to revel in the fact that Snapcase’s music sounds as ferociously relevant today as it did 30 years ago. Tickets purchased for this show's original date will be honored. Drummer Timothy Redmond is about to release the book “Political Tribalism in America: How Hyper-Partisanship Dumbs Down Democracy and How To Fix It” (coming from McFarland Press in July).

Big D and the Kids Table with J Navarro & the Traitors, Brunt of It

8 p.m. May 13 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $18/$22.

Since emerging from Boston, Mass., in 1995, the indie/ska/punk collective Big D and the Kids Table has been logging hundreds of road dates a year and perfecting its feel-good cacophonic mass of party sounds through club dates and a long string of shows as part of the Warped Tour. All of this suggests that a chance to catch the band in the intimate environs of Mohawk Place is not something to take for granted.

Freddie Gibbs with Mike & Redveil

7 p.m. May 14 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $20.

Freddie Gibbs is 40, an age when many of his hip-hop colleagues are either slipping artistically or more devoted to entrepreneurial activities. Gibbs has bucked that trend, however, as his artistic output continues to follow an upward trajectory, to the point where many consider him to be the finest rapper going. Gibbs’ recent collaborations with supremely gifted producer and DJ Madlib – the two work beneath the moniker MadGibbs – are forward-looking pieces of art, and his 2020 collaboration with the Alchemist, “Alfredo,” was nominated for a Best Rap Album at that year’s Grammy Awards.

Organ Fairchild with Glass Pony

8 p.m. May 14 at Duende at Silo City outdoor stage, 85 Silo City Row; $10-$20 suggested donation.

Organ Fairchild played its first gigs during the early days of the pandemic. You would think that would be the kiss of death for any new endeavor, but this organ trio/supergroup comprised of guitarist Dave Ruch, drummer Corey Kertzie and organist Joe Bellanti flourished and created a buzz by any means necessary. All of this effort came to a head when Organ Fairchild shared the bill with Jason Isbell, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Tauk during last fall’s Borderland Music & Arts Festival.

July Talk

8 p.m. May 19 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $30.

The Toronto indie band, already a favorite of Buffalo audiences, is finally getting the chance to develop the songs from 2020’s “Pray For it” in front of live audiences, after canceled tours and intra-band/crew Covid infections jettisoned the band’s plans not once, but twice. “I guess all I have to say is that our new ethos is just forge ahead until you can’t forge ahead,” the band’s Peter Dreimanis told the Edmonton Journal in late April. “Because something really special happens when we play live and we get to connect with people and see the whites of their eyes. And feel a level of human connection again that we haven’t been able to feel over the pandemic.”

Oshima Brothers with Koko Neetz

7 p.m. May 19 at the 9th Ward, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $12/$15.

Brothers Sean and Jamie Oshima bring an elegance to the modern indie-pop palette, employing sparse instrumentation in service of their lush vocal harmonies. The Oshimas hail from Maine, and if you’ve ever spent any time there, you’ll recognize the sometimes stark beauty and the stoic insistence on persevering with a positive attitude that are hinted at throughout the brothers’ latest effort, “Dark Nights Golden Days.” Opening is Buffalo’s Koko Neetz. It's a perfect pairing, as this project headed by Dreambeaches guitarist Andrew Kothen crafts beautiful, ethereal and inventively arranged indie-pop gems.

Rufus Wainwright

8 p.m. May 17 at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $40/$45.

There are many entries in the “I released a new album and then the pandemic hit” sweepstakes, but Rufus Wainwright’s 2020 release “Unfollow the Rules” could be the best of the bunch. Teaming with producer Mitchell Froom, Wainwright made one of the finest records of his career, one that lands as my second favorite, after 2001’s flawless “Poses.” Rufus being Rufus, the Judy Garland Uber-fandom is back once again, and in June he’ll release “Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios,” a follow-up to 2007’s “Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.”

Also worth checking out:

Doug Yeomans, 4 p.m. May 12 at Talty’s Tavern, 2056 South Park Ave., free (donations accepted).

The Jay/Sharptet: The Music of Chet Baker, 7 p.m. May 13 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10/$15.

Megan Brown and Grace Lougenh, 6 p.m. May 18 at Old Man River, 375 Niagara St., Tonawanda; free.

Iceage, 7 p.m. May 19 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $20.

Sarah Borges, 7 p.m. May 19 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $15.

