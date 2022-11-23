This week in live music: Lowest of the Low, Harvest Sum Fall Spectacular, the Commodores

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

The Lowest of the Low

8 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $34.

With a new partnership with indie label Sonic Envy Records, a pair of new studio tracks, a recent double live album, “Taverns and Palaces,” documenting 2019 shows at Lee’s Palace and the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, and a freshly curated career retrospective box set (“Shakespeare My Box”) in the physical and digital shops, the Lowest of the Low return to the Town Ballroom for a Buffalo Thanksgiving tradition – the post-tryptophan rave-up.

The Low and Thanksgiving in Buffalo might be a time-honored event by now, but as fans of the band know, these guys bring it every time, with each performance teetering on the edge of unpredictability and beautiful chaos, and a high-energy exchange between musicians and fans making every show different and special. Thirty years on, the Low can still be counted on to move your body and shake up your mind.

The Harvest Sum Fall Spectacular

8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St.; $10.

“One of Buffalo's finest independent record labels is actually a sort of clubhouse for a breed of musician and songwriter grown weary of the brash, over-compressed cacophony that marks the modern age of digital recording,” I wrote in a 2008 column in The Buffalo News. “The Harvest Sum label boasts a roster of folks who favor warmth and depth in their recordings, and a bit more reflection and exploration in their songwriting than is currently favored by the music industry's biggest names.”

Nearly 15 years on, my take on one of the coolest indie labels to ever have emerged from Buffalo remains the same. These recordings still sound great, and many of the bands that formed the core of the label’s roster back then are still active and still worth your time and attention.

Headlined by TVMTN – in a sense, a Harvest Sun supergroup, containing label mastermind Mark Nosowicz on guitar and piano, Andy Vaeth on bass, Jeff Pietrzak on drums, and Chris Groves on keys – the Harvest Sum Fall Spectacular will also feature performances from Bearhunter, Johnny Nobody, Roger Bryan & the Orphans and Lower Pony. This just might be the best 10 bucks you spend this week.

The Commodores

8 p.m. Nov. 26 at Seneca Niagara Events Center, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls; $35 - $85.

No, Lionel Richie, the voice behind the band’s biggest commercial hits, is no longer on board. But with founding members Walter “Clyde” Orange and William “Wak” King running the show, the Commodores are still a fierce and funky entity. In fact, these days, the band sounds more like the powerhouse ensemble documented on early gems like 1974’s “Machine Gun” and the 1975 four-alarm fire known as “Caught in the Act” than it does the more mainstream-friendly pop ensemble that brought us the mega-hits “Easy” and “Three Times A Lady.” Prepare to sweat!

Also worth checking out:

Love Cats in a Tutu: A Celebration of the Smiths and the Cure, 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St.; $10/$20.

Space Wolves, Dan Licatta, Matthew Danger Lippman, 9 p.m. Nov. 25 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.; $10.

Straight No Chaser, 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle; $27 - $71.50.

The English Beat, 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $29.

Bruce Wojick & the Struggle, 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $20/$25.