This week in live music (June 2-9): Live at Larkin, the Iceman Special, Cypher, Bon Iver

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

The Iceman Special

8 p.m. June 2 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $10.

Don’t sleep on this one. This New Orleans-born quartet marries the spooky strut of Dr. John the Night Tripper’s “Gris Gris” with some Meters-informed filthy funk, a dab of psychedelic rock and soul/disco-laced grooves. It’s a dirty voodoo party that adds some new spices to the New Orleans musical gumbo.

Post Animal with Stuyedeyed

8 p.m. June 3 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $17/$20.

A sextet hailing from Chicago, Post Animal is one of the more incisive – and frankly, addictive – young modern psychedelic rock bands going. This band is ambitious, as the leap in stylistic range between its 2018 debut and 2020’s sprawling “Forward Motion Godyssey” makes plain. We might not be lucky enough to catch these guys in a venue as intimate as Mohawk Place for too much longer. Just sayin’.

Bangers and Trash: A Music Dance Experience

8:30 p.m. June 3 at Duende @ Silo City, 85 Silo City Row; $5.

Buffalo DJs Dave G, Pat K, Baby Mamba, Mad Matty, Rust Belt Rhythm and Dr. Know team up to spin garage, surf, doo-wop, funk, rocakbilly, R&B, soul and old school rock ’n’ roll 45s. Appropriate attire will include both high-heeled sneakers and blue suede shoes.

Cypher with Spacejunk, Tsavo Highway

5 p.m. June 4 at Hilltop Inn & Grove, 11389 Genesee St., Alden, $20

Three of the brightest young progressive-leaning bands on the local music scene team for this all-ages outdoor show. Bring your own lawn chair.

Intrepid Travelers

10 p.m. June 8 at Ontario House, 358 Main St., Youngstown; free.

If you’re still craving additional jams after twin sets of Goose at Artpark, head a few minutes down Main Street toward Youngstown and continue the party with two more sets of improvisation-fueled bliss, courtesy of Buffalo’s Intrepid Travelers in this Goose after-party.

Bon Iver with Bonny Light Horseman

6:30 p.m. June 7 at Artpark Mainstage Theater; $39.50/$59.50/$127.

Asa mastermind Justin Vernon told Pitchfork last year, his nom de plume Bon Iver “isn’t just a rock band – it’s a creative sanctuary, a battle against ego, a collective catharsis.” If that seems to be a tall order for musicians gathered beneath a collection of spotlights, well, perhaps you need to grab one of the few remaining tickets for this Artpark show and see what all the fuss is about. The show is inside with some lawn seats still remaining.

Live at Larkin

5 p.m. June 8 at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., free.

This year’s Live at Larkin concert series kicks off in overdrive with Vitamin D, the uber-funk and sunny soul combo led by by vocalist/guitarist Vin DeRosa, and featuring drummer Carl “Flute” Johnson, keyboardist Rod Bonner, bassist Matthew Castronova, saxophonist Ken Witman and percussionist/vocalist Geraldo Castillo. “We are very much looking forward to bringing the Buffalove back to Live at Larkin, Vitamin D style,” DeRosa said. “Heavy on the upbeat and right-minded originals and for certain, some select cover hits to unify the dance floor. I’ll be giving everything I have in me on that stage. Believe.”

Also worth checking out:

Schaef & Stock Pride Parade Day Show featuring Demyia, 4 p.m. June 5 at Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave.; free.

The Buffalo Dolls Play Swing Hits of the '40s, '50s and '60s, 8 p.m. June 4 at Bittersweet Piano Lounge, 391 Washington St.; free.

Stones in the Summer with Dead Flowers, 5:30 p.m. June 2 at Sole @ Woodlawn Beach, 3580 Lakeshore Road, Blasdell; free.

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Boggus, 7:30 p.m. June 2 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle; $48.

Governess and Pure Heel with DJ Billie Page, 8 p.m. June 3 at Milkie’s on Elmwood, 522 Elmwood Ave.; $10.

