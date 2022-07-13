This Week in Live Music (July 14-21): DakhaBrakha, Tea Party

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

DakhaBrakha

8 p.m. July 14 at Artpark, Lewiston; $12.

Returning to Artpark following a still buzzed-about 2019 performance, DakhaBrakha leaves behind their now war-torn homeland of Ukraine capital city Kyiv, to bring a live musical score set to the 1930 Ukrainian silent film “Earth.” The film earned director Alexander Dovzhenko a reputation as one of the bravest and most significant Ukrainian filmmakers of the Soviet era. Sadly, the upheaval, destruction and turmoil wrought by political forces that is the subject of Dovzhenko’s film remains relevant nearly 100 years later. “Together, we tried to convey the authenticity, and also the naivety, of those feelings and messages brought to us from that time and that era, to us today and our Earth,” DakhaBrakha said in a press release.

Following the film and live performance, SUNY Distinguished Professor and James Agee Professor of American Culture at University at Buffalo Bruce Jackson will lead a discussion.

Cobblestone Live

6 p.m. July 15 and 1 p.m. July 16 at Historic Cobblestone District; $30/$40 single day; $45/$55 two day.

The fourth Cobblestone Live Festival takes place across a pair of outdoor stages on Illinois and Columbia Streets and indoor stages at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.) and Lockhouse Distillery (41 Columbia St.). The schedule on July 15 features sets from Cypher at 6 p.m., Dirty Work (an all-star Steely Dan tribute) at 6:30 p.m., returning Cobblestone favorites Andy Frasco and the UN at 8 p.m., Funktional Flow at 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., and Doom Flamingo at 11 p.m. Grace Greenan opens proceedings at 2 p.m. on July 16, followed by Mom Said No at 2:30 p.m., the Sideways at 3:30 p.m., Mihali at 4 p.m., Canetis at 5:15 p.m., Grub at 6 p.m., An all-star Alanis Morrissette Tribute at 6:30 p.m., the Hip Abduction at 8 p.m., Workingman’s Dead at 8:30 p.m., Misterwives at 9:45 p.m., and a '90s alternative/hip-hop silent disco at 11 p.m.

The Tea Party

7 p.m. July 16 and 7 p.m. July 17 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $35/$60.

The mighty, the majestic and the sometimes mystical sound of Canadian power-trio the Tea Party is something that seems to defy space, time and trend. Jeff Martin, Jeff Burrows and Stuart Chatwood have been thrilling and elevating Buffalo audiences since the tour behind their sophomore album, 1993’s brilliant “Splendor Solis.” This visit, twice delayed by the pandemic, finds the band taking over the Town Ballroom for twin nights of beautiful bombast and soul-stirring intimacy, culled from what is by now one of the most consistently engaging discographies in modern rock. If you’re planning on attending either night, it’s advisable to grab your tickets ahead of time, as they are disappearing quickly.

Tonawanda Canal Fest

Various times beginning on July 17 and running through July 24, Sweeney St. Stage, North Tonawanda, free.

Live music on the Tonawanda Canal returns with Canal Fest. This year’s all-local lineup offers cover and tribute bands playing everything from Dave Matthews Band and Led Zeppelin to various classic and modern country, polka and metal favorites. The full lineup is as follows. Busted Stuff and 90 West, 4 p.m. July 17; River Rocks, Rambin’ Lou Family Band and Reset 2 Vinyl, 4 p.m. July 18; Under Arrest and Coda (Led Zeppelin Tribute), 4 p.m. July 19; Joe Childs Student Bands, Phocus and Bloodline, noon July 20; Yellow Jack and High Horse, 4 p.m. July 21.

Reggae Fest

6 p.m. July 21 at the Liberty Hound, 1 Naval Park, Canalside; $20/$55.

In Buffalo, we run our musical influences through a filter that is decidedly our own, one that is surely influenced by long winters, all-too-brief but always brilliant summers, and our own version of what it means to have the blues and to strive for soulfulness. It’s no surprise, then, that our reggae artists find their own wrinkles within the timeless tonalities and grooves of Caribbean music. Neville Francis, The Rockaz & Olmsted Dub System will team to offer their own takes on the Rasta Man Vibration at this mini-festival on the water’s edge, which will also include a Caribbean-style pig roast.

Also worth checking out:

The Sheila Divine with A Potters Field. 5 p.m. July 14 at Thursday & Main, Fountain Plaza, Main & Chippewa Streets; free.

Blaise Mercedes, 8 p.m. July 15 at Tappo Pizza, 166 Chandler St.; free.

Pastmasters - Celebrating the Music of the Beatles, 7 p.m. July 20 at Centennial Park, 80 North Main St., Angola; free.

Critt & the Buffalo Music Club featuring the Music is Art Good Neighbors Project, 5 p.m. July 20, Live at Larkin, Larkin Square; free.

McCarthyizm, 6 p.m. July 21 at The Irishman Pub & Eatery, 5601 Main St., Williamsville; free.