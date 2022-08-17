This Week in Live Music: Jack White, Nelly, two concerts on the water

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Nelly

8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Buffalo News Grandstand, Erie County Fair, Hamburg; $30/$35/$45.

The Erie County Fair 2022 concert series wraps up with the sole hip-hop show on its roster with Texas-born, Grammy-winning, multi-platinum rapper Nelly. The virtuosic wordsmith and singer – ranked by the RIAA as the fourth best-selling artist in rap history – released his latest effort, “Heartland,” in 2021.

Party on the Portico

5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at The Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court; $10/$20.

Held on the lawn of the Buffalo History Museum, overlooking Delaware Park and Mirror Lake, the second installment of this year’s Party on the Portico series will feature the thrilling blend of virtuosic musicianship, deep pockets and killer grooves that Vin DeRosa and Vitamin D have come to be known for. Following the band’s performance, DeRosa will perform a DJ set.

Buffalo Dead All-Stars – A Symphonic Tribute to the Grateful Dead

5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Spring Lake Winery, 7373 Rochester Road, Lockport; $30.

Backed a 26-member orchestral ensemble, or Sinfonietta, the Buffalo Dead All-Stars – a rotating cast of seasoned and skilled musicians well-acquainted with the immense repertoire of the Grateful Dead - take the bus out to the bucolic Spring Lake Winery for twin sets of GD music. The Winery’s gates open at 4 p.m. and Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty kicks off the musical proceedings at 5 p.m. Note that, though the Winery’s address is on Rochester Road, the only parking available for the event will be nearby at 1000 Wilson Road.

Jack White

7:30 p.m. Aug 21, Artpark Mainstage Theater; $45 lawn, $85/$105/$115 reserved.

Jack White grabbed 2022 by the reigns and, as if making up for time lost to the pandemic, released two albums of new material over the spring and summer. The first of these, “Fear of the Dawn,” is a sprawling, bombastic and beautifully weird collection of full-bore postmodern garage rock tunes that numbers among White’s most engaging releases as a solo artist. The second full-length, “Entering Heaven Alive,” dropped in late July, and represents White’s mellower, more reflective, but equally strange folk-based impulses. Together, these albums offer a wide-angle view of White’s abilities and inclinations, and provide him with plenty of new material to draw from during his “Supply Chain Issues Tour.” As has been the case with White’s previous Artpark stops, this will be a phone-free show. “Upon arrival at the venue, Yondr (the phone-pouching company we’ve hired to do this) will have staff available to help you put your phone in a lockable pouch which you keep throughout the night,” according to the Artpark press release announcing the show.

Grosh & Friends Live at Larkin

5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.; free.

Grosh, one of the most viscerally enticing original rock bands to emerge from Buffalo in a long while, will headline the Live at Larkin series in Larkin Square for this first time this year. Vocalist Megan Brown, guitarist Grace Lougen, bassist Dylan Hund and drummer Josh English will bring along some guests for a set that will feature material from their album “Not Down For Long,” some new songs and a few surprises.

Also worth checking out:

Rock the Boat – featuring Olmsted Dub System, 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Buffalo Harbor Cruises, 329 Erie St.; $32.

The Strictly Hip – Live on the USS Little Rock, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, boarding at Liberty Hound, 1 Naval Park; $20.

Blaise Mercedes & the Crew, 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Tappo Restaurant, 338 Ellicott St.; free.

Kiss This, 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $15.

Wolf Tickets, the Clockers, Gumshoe and Tony Rocky Horror, 8 p.m. Aug 19 at Milkie’s on Elmwood, 522 Elmwood Ave.; $10.