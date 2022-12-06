This week in live music: Hannah Stanek-Chu, the Headstones, the Beaches, Anti-Flag

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Hannah Stanek-Chu

7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10/$13

After graduating from the Fredonia School of Music in 2017, where she performed with the Big Band and Jazz String Ensemble under the direction of Bruce Johnstone, Hannah Stanek-Chu left for Paris, unsure of where her musical gifts might take her, but intent on learning to speak French fluently. Alas, music, as it has a way of doing, pushed itself back into the forefront of her life.

“I needed to find a job to support myself and by a stroke of fate, I stumbled upon a piano bar/restaurant in the 16th arrondissement and ended up with a job singing and working the coat check,” Stanek-Chu said in a recent interview. “Eventually, the exposure from this gig led to an opportunity with an event agency to perform at business conferences and sporting events all around France.”

Stanek-Chu worked steadily as part of a duo with French guitarist Xavier Renault, and the experience “rekindled my joy of performing and greatly influenced my artistry,” she said. Now, the singer has returned to her hometown, with an eye on working her way into the rich live music scene. For her debut at Pausa Art House, Stanek-Chu will be joined by guitarist Avery Weissman, drummer Jon Evans and bassist Tim Mroz for an evening of “jazz standards with a French twist, unique takes on contemporary music, and R&B.”

Her time in Paris left an indelible mark on Stanek-Chu, both in terms of her musicality and her ability to create and control the dynamic arc of a live performance.

"The music you will hear at Pausa is inspired by the standard structure of the gigs I played in France. We would play three sets, gradually increasing in tempo and energy, catering to all tastes and generations.”

The Headstones with Willie Nile & His Band

8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St., $30/$38.

Canadian alt-punk favorites the Headstones are playing two nights at the Town Ballroom, but Dec. 10 is a sellout. The good news is that tickets remain for the Friday, Dec. 9 show, with the added benefit of an opening slot from our Willie Nile and his band. If you’re interested, grab ‘em quickly.

The Beaches

8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $17/$20.

The quartet from Toronto heads south for its debut at Buffalo Iron Works, riding high on a buzz that began around the time of the release of their 2017 full-length “Late Show,” an alternative/power-pop gem produced by Emily Haines and James Shaw of Metric. That album helped win the band– Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl, Kylie Miller and Eliza Enman-McDaniel – the 2018 Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year, and led to a stint opening for the Rolling Stones on their “No Filter” tour.

Anti-Flag with Cancer Bats and Plasmid

6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St., $20.

Pittsburgh’s Anti-Flag returns to the Rec Room following its November 2021 gig with a batch of new tunes ready to go from the band’s new album, “Lies They Tell Our Children,” due to drop on Jan. 6. If you believe that, as John Lydon so famously put it, “anger is an energy” when it comes to marrying rock music to an activist mindset and a social conscience, this show’s for you.

JoAnn’s Classical Christmas

10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, $12-$67.

Maestro JoAnn Falletta conducts a program of pieces by Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Boieldieu and Handel, as well as a selection of holiday-themed favorites and seasonal pieces. Falletta will be joined by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, BPO principal harpist Madeline Olson, soprano Erica Gabriel and tenor John Tiranno.

Also worth checking out:

Grosh with special guest Harry Graser plays the Music of Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St., $15.

Dead Letter Office R.E.M. Tribute, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Cave, 71 Military Road, $15.

Drew & the Blue, Televisionaries and Thee Isolators, 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $10.

The Jay/Sharptet, 9 p.m. Dec. 14 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $5

The Blue Thursday Holiday Party with Steve Grills and the Roadmasters, Jason Moynihan, 7 p.m Dec. 8 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St., $10; free to WNY Blues Society members.