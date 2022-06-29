This Week in Live Music: Garbage, Willie Nile and 'A Night of Latin Fusion'

Here’s a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week:

Garbage

8 p.m. Sunday at Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls; $40.

Rather than slide into comfortable irrelevance by trotting the boards and flogging their biggest hits from the '90s, Garbage has instead pursued a path of subtle but serious reinvention, challenging themselves and their audience in the process, and retaining the sense of musical adventure that made them one of the most incisive alternative acts of the '90s.

That dedication to growth and evolution is readily evident throughout 2021’s “No Gods No Masters,” a well-placed wallop of an album that finds vocalist Shirley Manson making viscerally plain her disgust with the era of Brexit and Trump, while her bandmates craft an urgent blend of rock, electronic accents, indie, pop and alternative. Garbage has done what so many of the band's peers have failed to do – they've continued to matter.

Sunset at the Stables featuring Folkfaces

5 p.m. Friday at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora; $25.

The Sunset at the Stables concert series returns to the home of the annual Borderland Music + Arts Festival, for its sophomore season. Last year, the series – the brainchild of 42 North Brewery Founder John Cimperman – was sold out for its entire four-show run. “We were thrilled with the response to the series last year,” Cimperman said. “It proved to be the ideal venue for a night of music and relaxation.”

This year’s series kicks off with indie-folk conglomerate Folkfaces, and will also include evenings with Miller and the other Sinners (July 8), the Leroy Townes Band (July 15) and Farrow (July 22). Proceeds will benefit the Friends of Knox Farm State Park, a group that works to maintain and improve the park’s grounds.

Willie Nile with Leroy Townes Band

5 p.m. Thursday at Thursday & Main, 20 Fountain Plaza; free.

“It’s Nile’s openness to ideas that leaves him refreshingly unfiltered,” reads a Pop Matters review of “The Day the Earth Stood Still," Nile's latest offering. “He observes the world and wonders where justice is for the corrupt and when things are finally going to change for the better.”

Buffalo's own troubadour supreme has been doing the same for some 40 years now, along the way creating several long-players that must now be considered absolute classics, and consistently placing his songcraft and commentary firmly in the present tense. A night with Nile and band is always a memorable one.

Mystic Echoes 2

7 p.m. Saturday at Asbury Hall @ Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $30.

Buffalo is home to a large population of Nepali Bhutanese refugees, due to a more than 30-year effort by the Bhutan government to displace and remove Nepali immigrants from their home in the southern region of Bhutan – the region of the Mystic Himalayas, sacred ground in Hinduism. “Mystic Echoes 2” celebrates the music and culture of that region and will find Eastern and Western musicians joined in celebration of the humanity that binds and unites us.

The program will feature cross-pollinations of Indian classical motifs and Western harmonies, with more than 20 musicians rooted in diverse cultures performing, among other things, contemporary Nepali songs, poetry, various forms of world music, and sounds from the Western symphonic tradition. What a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the vast, multicultural world we live in, with the help of music.

Ariella

7 p.m. Friday at the 9th Ward, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $12/$15.

Singer/songwriter Ariella McManus has generated a buzz with her seemingly effortless ability to marry disparate musical forms, among them folk, jazz, bossa nova, rock and pop. For this intimate show in the 9th Ward, McManus will team with Fredonia-born guitarist Nicolaas Kraster, himself a composer and buzz-worthy musician who has earned comparisons to the likes of Paco de Lucia and Roy Buchanan. “We play passionate music with intimate and honest lyrics that express vulnerability, our love of music and our love of each other,” McManus has said. “Our mission is to share our story through the songs we’ve written and the covers we’ve reimagined.”

The Cave presents "A Night of Latin Fusion"

7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $15.

An all-star cast of Buffalo jazz, Latin music, soul and rock artists combine to celebrate that beautiful space where the influence of music from the Caribbean meets the minds of improvising musicians. A core band of bassist Brian DeJesus, pianist Harry Graser, saxophonist Eric Crittenden, drummer Damone Jackson and percussionist Michael Ruopoli will be joined by special guests from the El Batey Puerto Rican Center, singer Mike Farrow and turntablist DJ Sike.

Jazz Guitar: A Retrospective, featuring Stu Weissman and Ed Croft

7 p.m. Saturday at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10.

Guitarist Stu Weissman and multi-instrumentalist Ed Croft have created an ambitious program tracing and celebrating the history of jazz guitar, from the 1930s to present day. The duo will tackle the songs and stylings of such legendary players as Django Reinhardt, Dick McDonough, Charlie Christian, Joe Pass, Wes Montgomery, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Larry Carlton and others.

Also worth checking out:

Carl Dixon & the Last Buffalo with guests Pedro & the Smooth Cats, 5 p.m. Thursday at Music on the Pier, Dunkirk Pier, 2 Central Ave., Dunkirk; free.

Vision Video, NITE, Medusa, Stress Dolls, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $12/$15.

Dave Schulz & C.O. Jones Funky Pool Party with special guest Brownman Ali, 2 p.m. Monday at Tappo Day Club Cuervo Stage, 149 Chandler St.; $20 (includes pool pass).

The Elliot Scozzaro Quintet, 7 p.m. July 7 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $5.

