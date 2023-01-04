This Week in Live Music: Fra/ctured, the Dolly Party, Greensky Bluegrass, Emo Night in Buffalo

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Fra/ctured

7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Shakti Lounge, 133 Grant St.; $20 suggested donation.

A string quartet formed earlier this year that, according to the band’s bio, is “inspired by the idea of different music communities existing within close proximity, the sometimes unwillingness to explore these communities, and the courage it takes to cross those boundaries and explore something new,” Fra/ctured is fronted by violinist, Julliard School graduate and Buffalo String Works Teaching Artist Isabel Ong.

Ong’s bandmates Andy Borkowski, Evan Courtin (Peanut Brittle Satellite/Wooden Cities) and Bob Donowick join her in a quest to cross perceived boundaries in search of new, reimagined and re-contextualized sounds. For this intimate and ultra-vibey Shakti Lounge gig, the four musicians will be offering a program that includes works by Felix Mendelssohn, Jessie Montgomery and Caroline Shaw. They’ll also be putting their own spin on traditional Greek folk music. As if this badly needed approach to crossing borders through music wasn’t enticing enough, you’re also encouraged to bring your own beverage of choice.

The Dolly Party

9 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $12-$20.

Well, this sounds like a real hoot. Dolly Parton isn’t just the most beloved woman in country music. She’s one of the most universally adored artists in the world. And though she’s a deeply talented multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, much of the Parton appeal appears to be centered on her humble, low-key, self-effacing and just plain nice personality.

You might recall Parton coughing up a cool $1 million to aid Moderna’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Or perhaps you recall a family member playing you Parton’s “Jolene” when you were still a young’un. Whatever you love about her, you likely love it a lot. So this Dolly Parton-inspired country western Diva Dance Party is for you. When you’re not dancing to Dolly, you’ll be encouraged to shake it to the likes of other female artists including Tina Turner, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Donna Summer and Shania Twain.

Greensky Bluegrass

7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $29.50.

For the past 20 years, Kalamazoo, Mich.-born Greensky Bluegrass – Anders Beck on dobro, Michael Arlen Bont on banjo, guitarist Dave Bruzza, upright bassist Mike Devol and mandolinist Paul Hoffman – have reimagined bluegrass for the 21st century, all the while building a devout following of “new-grass” heads from coast to coast, and more than successfully crossing over into the hearts of the jam-band crowd. The band has a new album, the rather rapturously received “Stress Dreams,” in tow. Expect to be uplifted.

Emo Night in Buffalo: Sad New Year Edition

8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10/$15.

Let’s face it – we all could do with a smidgen of pity partying every now and again. And since misery loves company, and not much else, why not mope on down to Mohawk Place for the “Sad New Year” edition of Emo Night in Buffalo? Rochester’s premier emo ensemble, Cut Me Up Genny, will perform your fave early 2000s songs and to dry your bitter tears. Buffalo DJ Alexis Valentine – who also happens to be a pretty incredible tattoo artist – will keep those sad songs spinning throughout the evening. Be there, or be even sadder.

Also worth checking out:

Scott Celani Band Tom Petty Tribute, 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $10.

EoS, 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Je Ne Sais Quoi, 1633 Hertel Ave.; $5.

The Underground Presents: The Holidaze, featuring Wook, Scafetta, McThuggin, Lurker, Booze, ClexB2bTimato, 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at OSB Ciderworks, 517 Main St.; $20.

Whitford/Klyma Band, 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $10/$15.

Banjo Juice Jazz Band Brunch, 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave.; free.