This week in live music: Ellen Pieroni, Bobby Militello, LA Guns, Chris Duarte and more

Here’s a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul

10 p.m. May 27 at Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave., $5.

The debut performance of a new outfit dedicated to the soul-soaked side of jazz is led by saxophonist Ellen Pieroni (Folkfaces, Intrepid Travelers, Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra) and features guitarist Adam Bronstein, bassist James Benders, keyboardist Steve Davis and drummer Darryl Washington. Pieroni describes the new project as “a culmination of all of these experiences I’ve had playing various genres locally – trad jazz, bluegrass, afrobeat, jam, R&B. I think the Encyclopedia of Soul is the band I’ve wanted to have all along.”

Bobby Militello Quartet

7 p.m. May 27 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10/$20.

We should all count ourselves lucky to have the opportunity to see a legend like saxophonist Bobby Militello in a venue like Pausa Art House – a joint tailor-made for the intimate intricacies and improvisational fury of true jazz. Militello can play it all – from hard pop to funk, soul-jazz to straight-ahead jazz. He’s joined in his quartet by the formidable John Bacon, Jr. on drums, Bobby Jones on keys and Jeff Campbell on bass.

The Clash vs. the Sex Pistols

7 p.m. May 28 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $7.

It’s the Rolling Stones vs. Beatles of the punk rock world, this battle between the raunchy Sex Pistols and the more refined Clash. In fact, it shouldn’t really be much of a battle, since the Pistols only released one album before immolating, but any excuse to throw a party is a good one. After an opening set from DJ Grimetime, the Urban Achievers will settle the score between the two British punk rivals. Buffalo’s Motorhead tribute, Iron Fist, will remind us all how much we miss dear, departed Lemmy. Closing out the evening is Burt Peacock & the Rhythm Rascals with a set of classic 1980s and '90s punk.

Ken Parker Project

9 p.m. May 28 at Talty’s Tavern, 2056 South Park Ave., free.

Local blues and R&B saxophone giant Kenny Parker brings his Ken Parker Project back to Talty’s Tavern. This time around, he’ll be joined by local blues organ master Greg Leech, guitarist Dave Hill, bassist Russel Clark, drummer Danusia Nowak-Riffel and vocalist Denzel Ward.

Chris Duarte Group

7 p.m. June 1 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St., $20.

Texas Stratocaster master Chris Duarte returns to the Sportsmen’s Tavern for an evening of gritty southern blues and raw, soulful rock, all delivered with the ferocious punk edge that has marked his musical offerings for the past 30 years. Buckle up.

LA Guns with Faster Pussycat & Hair Nation

7 p.m. June 2 at the Showplace Theatre, 1065 Grant St., $22/$45.

Some of the last men standing from the glam-metal/power-pop movement that emerged from Los Angeles in the 1980s will take over the Showplace and, no doubt, urge us all to party like it’s 1985. Buffalo’s Hair Nation will open, placing the icing on this spandex cake.

Also worth checking out:

Eric Andersen with Steve Addabbo, 7 p.m. May 26 at The Cave, 71 Military Road, $20/$25.

Pastmasters Play the Music of the Beatles, 7 p.m. May 27 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $15/$20.

Dead Letter Office Plays the Music of REM, 9:30 p.m. May 27 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St., $15.

The Dave Viterna Group, 3 p.m. May 28 at Gus’s GFY Bar & Grill, 1866 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, free.

Geezer - A Tribute to Green Day and Weezer, 7 p.m. May 28 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $15/$20.

