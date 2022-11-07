This week in live music: Deadwolf, Dopapod, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, AutoPilot

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Deadwolf with Aircraft and the Evil Things

8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

A triple bill of Buffalo psychedelic rock, headlined by Deadwolf, a band with an abundance of star quality that is easily matched by the talent of the musicians as writers, arrangers, performers and record-makers. Tyler Mendola, Cody Morse, Bryan Williams, Ken Shockley and Andy Pothier have been at it for a minute – Deadfwolf’s debut full-length, “Heavy Heart,” came out in 2017. A three-song EP dropped last year, and underlined the band’s ability to blend psychedelia, garage rock and a swirling post-modernism that fans of Mercury Rev, Tame Impala, the Flaming Lips and certain corners of the vast King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will find appealing. The only legitimate criticism of this band’s music I can conjure is that there isn’t more of it.

Dopapod

7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $20.

After a two-year hiatus that was ultimately doubled in length by the pandemic, Dopapod is back, and in a very big way. The Boston/Berklee College of Music-born quartet – keyboardist/vocalist Eli Winderman, guitarist/vocalist Rob Compa, bassist Chuck Jones and drummer Neal ‘Fro’ Evans – released a new, self-titled album last spring, and then promptly hit the road for a tour with funk legend George Clinton. The road jaunt with Clinton might reasonably suggest that Dopapod is ready to get good and funky as they make their way across the Northeast during their first major headlining tour in two years. Buffalo-area fans may have experienced the band’s previous shows at Buffalo Iron Works, which have invariably turned into lengthy bacchanals blending prog, fusion, jam-band improvisation and funk. Get warmed up for the show by checking out the new Dopapod album, which is, for my money, easily the band’s strongest.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

7 p.m. Nov. 15. at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St.; $30.

At the tail end of a tour that started in July, stretched across Europe and South America, and is set to wrap in Germany early next year, Montreal’s Godspeed You! Black Emperor stops by the Town Ballroom for what is sure to be a mind-expanding celebration of what I’ll reluctantly refer to as “post-rock” and slow-burning, head-tripping modern instrumental music. Grab one of the few remaining tickets, and set the controls for the heart of the sun. If you’re new to the band, immerse yourself in 2000’s “Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven” for a taste of what’s to come.

AutoPilot

6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Stamps the Bar, 98 Main St., Tonawanda; $10.

Here’s a chance to catch one of the most compelling alternative guitar rock outfits working today, Canada’s AutoPilot, whose freshly released single “Feverish Dreams” is three minutes of ear worm-laden, up-tempo bliss. Also playing at this early show are Serfs, Ray & The Roaches, Idiots Of Idealism, Adjacent Jason and Like A Panther.

Also worth checking out:

Eric Gales with Grosh, 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the the Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls; $25.

Janice Mitchell, 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10/$13.

Black Lips, 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St.; $20.

Marty Bush & Natalie Prauser, 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row; $10.

Sa-Roc, 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $20.