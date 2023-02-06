Here are some of the more enticing shows on offer this week.

Jodeci

8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Events Center, Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, Niagara Falls, $55.

Jodeci is one of the most influential R&B bands of the 1990s, a group that transcended previous limits of the genre to incorporate new rhythmic movements and influences – the new jack swing grooves pioneered by Teddy Riley prominent among them – and helped pave the way for the fusion of dance-based soul music and hip-hop that remains the prevalent force in contemporary pop music. Though the band has sold some 20 million records, few seem to know that most of Jodeci hails from Buffalo, and many of the band members live in the city.

To deepen that Buffalo connection, when Jodeci plays the Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center, Buffalo bassist Cal Parmer and Buffalo drummer Anthony Payne will be laying down the grooves that are such a prominent part of the band’s sound. In fact, Parmer and Payne will be part of Jodeci throughout the current tour. So, yeah, it’s a new jack swing thing, but it’s also a Buffalo thing.

David Jonathan & Inner City Bedlam

7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10/$15.

David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam offer an ambitious, multitextured, genre-smashing celebration of African American music on their debut project, “400,” a collection that marks the 400th anniversary of the Transatlantic slave trade. According to the project’s mastermind, bandleader Jonathan, the project assimilates the influence of the musical idioms and cultures African and Caribbean peoples brought with them when they were forcibly relocated to America. In 2021, I called the Inner City Bedlam sound “both a scathing indictment of present-day racism and an uplifting ode to hope, one that blends neo-soul, hip-hop, pop and R&B in a forward-looking manner.” Taking all of this in within the intimate atmosphere of Pausa Art House is bound to be a powerful experience.

The Strictly Hip

8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St., $20.

This week, twin nights of Buffalo Tragically Hip tribute ensemble the Strictly Hip at the Town Ballroom will underscore our region’s continued love affair with the Canadian fivesome – an affair that remains as fiery as ever, despite the loss of Hip singer/poet/frontman extraordinaire Gord Downie, who died in 2017.

Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $20/$25.

One of the high points of the annual Cobblestone Live! festival in 2022, held on the streets of the Cobblestone District, came when the Buffalo supergroup Dirty Work played a late afternoon set of Steely Dan gems, backed by a full horn section. The band – Mike Gantzer, Evan McPhaden and Dave Loss of Aqueous, Funktional Flow/Funk Knights drummer Ryan John Nogle and keyboardist Harry Graser (Damone Jackson Outcome) – ably handled Steely Dan's blend of jazz harmonies, funk grooves and virtuosic instrumental passages, and the crowd gobbled it all up. The group returns with a fresh set of SD tunes in tow for this BIW gig.

Subtronics: The Antifractal Tour

8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., $45.

Jesse Kardon, a DJ and producer from Philadelphia, has become a prominent force in the world of contemporary EDM by blending intensely dynamic dubstep sounds with an immersive audio-visual experience, all beneath the umbrella of Subtronics – the name itself a reference to heavy bass-delivering subwoofers and the glitch and grime of electronic music. For this EDM mini-festival at Buffalo Riverworks, support will be provided by Peekaboo, Jantsen and Austeria. I hope you like bass, because there’s gonna be a lot of it.

Also worth checking out:

The 19th Annual Blouses of the Holy Led Zeppelin Tribute, 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Cave, 71 Military Road, $12/$17.

Tyler Westcott Band, Jungle Steve, Shoot Ya, 9 p.m. Feb. 10 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $10.

The Last Reign, the World Without Us, Pale Hell, 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $10/$12.

Amateur Hockey Club, 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St., $15.

Grosh, 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St., $10.