This Week in Live Music: CMC Jazz Fest, Gladys Knight, Pierre Bensusan, Plaster Sandals

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Gladys Knight

7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, $62-$130

Gladys Knight, one of the most virtuosic soul singers in the history of the form, will join the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for an evening of songs from her immense catalog that run the gamut from R&B to pop, gospel and old-school soul. Ron Spiegelman will conduct. Tickets are through BPO.org or at the Kleinhans Music Hall box office.

The CMC International Jazz Festival with Gary Bartz, Orrin Evans, Walter Kemp 3 & Blacks’ Myths, Sehrea N’dayu & MNGLW

5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Asbury Arts Center, 341 Delaware Ave., and Villa Maria Recital Hall, 240 Pine Ridge Road, $35 to $90.

The .9 Mile Collaborative – a partnership between Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center and the Historic Colored Musicians Club funded by a Cullen Foundation grant – presents the fall edition of the CMC International Jazz Festival, offering twin days of intense jazz programming.

Gary Bartz, the revered alto saxophonist whose credits include work with Max Roach, Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers and Miles Davis, will headline at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Asbury Hall. Earlier that day at 5 p.m. in the 9th Ward, bassist Luke Stewart and drummer Trae Crudup of the Washington, D.C. Blacks’ Myths, a forward-looking duo making significant waves in the Afro-Futurism movement, will be joined by Buffalo-based keyboardist and bandleader Walter Kemp.

Pianist Orrin Evans, who has worked extensively as a bandleader and as a member of Ravi Coltrane’s ensemble and the Bad Plus, performs with his quartet at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Villa Maria Recital Hall.

The festival’s Next Series finds Buffalo’s Sehrea N’dayu and MNGLW – a jazz/neo-soul quartet composed of students from the renowned Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio – performing an intimate set at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Hallwalls Cinema at Asbury Art Center.

Pierre Bensusan

7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Chapel at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., $25/$30.

French-Algerian chamber jazz and classical guitarist Pierre Bensusan is widely regarded as one of the preeminent guitarists on the world music scene. Buffalo audiences may know Bensusan from performances at the Tralf, where he dazzled those in attendance with his blend of multiple musical cultures and his ethereal, other-worldly singing.

In addition to his performances, he'll present a workshop at the Fretted Buffalo (466 Amherst St.) at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets for both the workshops and concerts are available at the door or through www.pierrebensusan.com/tour.asp.

Plaster Sandals with McCarthyizm

8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $38.50.

Alternative-pop outfit Plaster Sandals was a popular feature of the '90s independent music scene in Buffalo. The band broke up in 1998, and singer/guitarist Rob Falgiano went on to release eight albums as a solo artist. For this reunion gig, the band will present its first new material in 25 years, as well as a selection of tunes from its '90s heyday. The expanded lineup will feature internationally renowned bassist Graham Maby (Joe Jackson) and drummer Eric Starr (the Tails), as well as a full horn section.

Also worth checking out:

Chris Brown, Ron Hawkins and Stephen Stanley, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $30.

John Petrucci with Mike Portnoy, Dave Larue, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $45/$95.

Buffalo Chamber Players, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave.; $25.

Nakatani Gong Orchestra, 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row; $18.