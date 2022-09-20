This Week in Live Music: Celebrating John Coltrane, the return of Live Skull

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

John Coltrane Birthday Celebration

7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave.; $30 one-day pass/$55 two-day pass.

Presented by the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective in conjunction with the Burchfield Penney Art Center, this event honors the work of the revered saxophonist, composer and musical visionary. The yearly event is particularly notable for its unwavering commitment to placing Coltrane’s immense musical legacy firmly in the present tense, with several generations of local and international musicians tapping into the intense spiritual vibe of Coltrane’s music to, in a sense, continue the journey that was interrupted when he died in 1967.

This year’s event furthers the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective’s yearlong “Celebrating Women in Jazz” theme by including the work of harpist, pianist and composer Alice Coltrane, John’s wife and a brilliant artist, in the two-day celebration program.

New Orleans-based jazz harpist Cassie Watson Francillon and Buffalo jazz vocalist Alex McArthur will appear throughout the program, joining a luminous roster of musicians that includes artistic director/pianist George Caldwell, bassist Curtis Lundy, the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective’s Love Supreme School of Music Ensemble, saxophonist Wayne Escoffery and drummer Victor Jones. A striking poster commemorating the event, featuring the design and illustration of Buffalo artist Monet Alyssa, will also be available for purchase.

Here's the schedule:

Sept. 23: Opening reception with the Love Supreme School of Music at 7 p.m.; The George Caldwell Quartet featuring Alex McArthur at 8 p.m.

Sept. 24: Q&A followed by screening of “Le Chat dans le Sac,” the 1964 French film featuring a soundtrack by John Coltrane at 2 p.m.; The Love Supreme School of Music at 7 p.m.; Curtis Lundy and UMOJA featuring Cassie Watson Francillon and the George Caldwell Quartet at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available through BurchfieldPenney.org or at the Art Center box office.

Eberwine and Beu

8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Oxford Pennant Stage @ Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St.; $15.

The namesake of renowned guitarist Todd Eberwine (Dive House Union, Soul Roach), Eberwine is an improvisation-heavy rock supergroup featuring keyboardist Donny Frauenhofer (Intrepid Travelers), guitarist Aaron Ziolkowski (Little Mountain Band), drummer Jay Race (Dead Alliance Buffalo) and bassist Paul Zabrycki (Dead Buffalo Alliance). The band will celebrate the release of its debut album, “One Vision,” a record many years in the making that highlights what Eberwine calls “fusion rock/jam,” a searing blend of strong song structures and virtuosic ensemble interplay.

The album release party will be shared with Beu, a deeply funky, exploratory quartet capable of marrying filthy acid-jazz grooves to the more esoteric side of hip-hop and electronica. Beu will celebrate the release of its second album, “Tripping with Mermaids.”

Live Skull

8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

Here’s a chance to catch some underground legends up close and personal. Live Skull might not boast the commercial cache of a Sonic Youth or even a Glenn Branca, but the band was a major player in the early 1980s noise rock/no-wave movement that did so much to reimagine punk rock as a suitable ground for experimentation in the avant garde and manipulation of the fertile ground where the atonal and the deeply melodic meet.

Live Skull formed in 1982, and initially broke up in 1990, after years of hoping that their success among discerning listeners and critics would be matched by a modicum of commercial success. The band members went on to create new lives and careers for themselves over the next 15 years, and finally reformed in 2016. In the time since, Live Skull has released two albums that measure against the best work from its initial era, 2019’s “Saturday Night Massacre” and 2020’s “Dangerous Visions.”

Also worth checking out:

The Chicago Authority, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport; $20.

The New Soft Shoe - Gram Parsons Tribute, 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St.; $10.

Root Cellar, 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 341 Delaware Ave.; $15.

Johnnyswim with Eric Van Houten, 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave.; $29.50.

Aaron Ziolkowski, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Stockman’s Tavern & Grove, 9870 Transit Road; free.