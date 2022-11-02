This Week in Live Music: Celebrating Bowie, Soccer Mommy, the G-Nome Project

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Celebrating David Bowie

7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St.; $49.50.

Initially a one-off concert meant to act as a balm to the wounds suffered by friends and fans following David Bowie’s death in 2016, under the aegis of musical director/guitarist Angelo “Scrote” Bundini, “Celebrating David Bowie” became an international touring revue that, following Covid-related interruptions, is currently on its third go-round. For Bundini – a jazz guitarist with a serious bebop pedigree who found in Bowie a bridge between experimental and mainstream music – the venture has allowed a curatorial view of Bowie’s immense body of work, and afforded the opportunity to enlist some of the greatest musicians of our time to celebrate that work.

Enter Adrian Belew, the former Bowie cohort who also boasts stellar tenures in King Crimson, Talking Heads and Frank Zappa’s band, in addition to a richly productive solo career. In addition to his performances on Bowie’s “Stage” and “Lodger” albums, Belew also acted as musical director of the 1990 “Sound & Vision” tour, and remained close with Bowie until the end. At Belew’s side, pop auteur Todd Rundgren, a man who, much like Bowie did, has spent his decadeslong career following his own idiosyncratic muse and pretty much doing whatever he damn pleases, artistically speaking.

For the current tour, Bundini, Belew and Rundgren are joined by bassist Angeline Saris, drummer Travis McNabb, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, saxophonist Ron Dziubla and soulful singer/songwriter Jeffrey Gaines. The set lists for this tour have been drawing from every nook and cranny of Bowie’s storied career.

Bruce Hornsby

7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, North Campus, Amherst; $44-$59.

For this return to the UBCFA, a favored stop of his over the past 20 years, Hornsby will be performing a solo show highlighting material from his exceptional new album, “‘Flicted,” and quite likely offering the blend of startling virtuosity, deep musicality and easygoing vibe that we’ve loved him for all these many years.

G-Nome Project with Cypher

7 p.m. Nov. 8. at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $12/$15.

Israeli jamtronica outfit G-Nome Project has been building a substantial buzz in this country, based on the trance-inducing blend of funk, electronica and improvisation that informs the band’s live performances.

G-Nome members Zechariah Reich, Eyal Salomon, Eran Asias and Yakir Hyman are a mainstay of what is reportedly a vibrant and bustling jam-based, indie and alternative music scene in their hometown of Jerusalem. They have been touring the U.S. for the better part of a decade, but this Buffalo Iron Works show offers fans in our region their first glimpse of the band since prior to the pandemic.

Buffalo’s own Cypher, one of the most enticing progressive, improvisation-heavy bands in the area, will open.

Soccer Mommy

7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St.; $25.

Sophie Regina Allison, who works under the nom de plume Soccer Mommy, masquerades as a '90s-obsessed indie rock hipster but is in fact a lover of clear-eyed melodies, strong chorus hooks, and the sort of pop smarts that transcend the temporality of style and niche. With each subsequent release since her 2016 debut, Allison’s Soccer Mommy sound has grown simultaneously more expansive, diverse and polished, to the point where most recent long-player “Sometimes, Forever” urged Rolling Stone to gush that this newest collection “channels (Allison’s) complicated, contradictory feelings into perfectly crafted pop songs.” New York City indie outfit Lightning Bug opens.

Also worth checking out:

Sean McCann of Great Big Sea, 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the 9th Ward, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $25/$30 general admission seated.

Tail Light Rebellion with Swamp Rats and Cardboard Homestead, 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $7.

Ray LaMontagne, 8 p.m.Nov. 5 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St.; $50-$120.

The Mahones, 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $15/$20.