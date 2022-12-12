This week in live music: Billy, Jessie & Bobby’s ‘MOB Christmas,’ Bela Fleck, Sheepdogs, Melissa Ferrick

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Musicians of Buffalo Christmas Rocks Concert with Billy Sheehan, Jessie Galante and Bobby Lebel

8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Stage, 8166 Main St., Williamsville, $25/$35.

Launched in 2015, the annual MOB (Musicians of Buffalo) Christmas Rocks Concert finds old friends (and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductees all) Billy Sheehan, Jessie Galante and Bobby Lebel convening to give Santa a kick in the pants, blending holiday favorites with virtuosic rock ’n’ roll, and supporting Music is Art along the way. For this holiday show, Sheehan – who you know from his game-changing bass playing with Talas, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth and Niacin – Galante and Lebel welcome the Girls of Grosh (Grace Lougen and Megan Brown), DeeAnn Dimeo, Jim Crean, Tom Geraci, Craig Korka, Joe Steinwachs and Peter Vincent. The evening also will include the first reunion in decades from Lebel’s former band Rred. Tickets are available through musicisart.org, or a the door of the venue.

Sheepdogs

8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St., $23.50.

The Saskatchewan-born, Americana-influenced roots rock juggernaut known as the Sheepdogs returns to Buffalo, where audiences have already come to know and love the band through performances at Cobblestone Live! and Artpark. The band’s twin-guitar harmonies, penchant for unearthing new inspiration in Southern soul and rock tropes, and ability to marry muscular rock riffs to extended jams helped them win Rolling Stone’s “Best Unsigned Band” competition and land a spot on the cover of the magazine back in 2011, and has continued to thrill old fans and convert new ones in the time since.

As the Sheepdogs arrive at the Town Ballroom in the thick of holiday preparations and, one likes to assume, an atmosphere of goodwill toward all, prep yourself for the show by checking out the band’s first Christmas song, the just-released “I’m Ready for Christmas.”

Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart with the Punch Brothers

7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at UB Center for the Arts, UB North Campus, Amherst, $54-$70

It’s not like Bela Fleck needed any more plaudits. But how could the Grammys resist? Fleck’s 2022 album “My Bluegrass heart” represented a sort of homecoming for the versatile, genre-smashing, progressive musician, in that it found him reconnecting to a more pure strain of the bluegrass music that has always informed his work, whether he was playing jazz-inflected lines with Pat Metheny and Bruce Hornsby, or imaging what the banjo might sound like in the 22nd century with the Flecktones. The Recording Academy spotted the significance of Fleck’s “Bluegrass Heart,” and duly pushed a Grammy trophy into his hands, to be placed, one imagines, alongside the previous 10 on the Fleck family home’s mantel.

For this UB CFA show, Fleck brings along friends (and bluegrass legends) Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton, and welcomes Buffalo favorites the Punch Brothers to the party as well.

Melissa Ferrick

8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $15/$20.

Independent music icon Melissa Ferrick, college professor at both the Berklee College of Music and Northwestern University, and songwriter of significant gifts, will perform a show initially slated for August. (All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored.) Ferrick’s body of recorded work now spans three decades, and is marked by deep musicality and harmonic sophistication and raw, earthy and unflinchingly honesty, in equal measure.

Also worth checking out:

Buffalo Infringement Festival Presents Festivus, 9 p.m. Dec 16 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $10.

Mohawk Place Christmas Party. With the Irving Klaws, Matt Smith’s Nervous System, the Glam Vamps, Shanzig, Brass Pro and more, 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $10.

The Last Rebel Waltz: The 20th annual Joe Strummer Tribute, 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $12/$15.

PastMasters play the music of the Beatles, 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Cave, 71 Military Road, $10.

Space Junk with Twist and N3eTroN, 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $10.