This week in live music: Benny the Butcher, Owen, Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Benny the Butcher

7 p.m. July 21 at Showplace Theatre, 1065 Grant St.; $50-$65.

On the cusp of becoming the brightest star in the Griselda Records universe – and one of the biggest hip-hop artists in the country – Benny the Butcher comes home for this intimate gig. Benny recently released the searing track “Welcome to the States,” a raw and realistic take on the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. “Mass shooting in my city, eight minutes from where my block at/Saw innocent people shot at a supermarket I shop at,” he raps, atop a searing sample from Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together.” The accompanying video for the song aims to raise money for the National Crime Victim Bar Association. We might not have the opportunity to catch Benny in such an intimate venue for much longer, so step up, Buffalo.

Owen with Tuesday Nite

8 p.m. July 22 at 9th Ward, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $20/$25.

Owen – the nom de plume favored by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Mike Kinsella, whose indie-rock and noir-folk credentials include work with Owls, Joan of Arc and American Football – is an artist who can shock and unsettle a listener with nothing but his voice and an acoustic guitar. That’s no mean feat, but Kinsella is also capable of crafting ornate indie mini-symphonies. Pitchfork nailed the essence of Kinsella’s Owen-ness with its review of his deep and intense 2016 album “The King of Whys,” about which they rightly opined “this is Kinsella’s most extreme Owen album yet, the most bitter, the funniest, the saddest, and the most ambitious.” A rare chance to catch a rather magnificent artist in an intimate setting.

Consider the Source

7 p.m. July 22 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $18.

This New York City-based band is comprised of serious road warriors whose dazzling virtuosity is matched only by their ability to drag listeners around the globe through various musical cultures, from Central Asia to Turkey, India to Eastern Europe. That ability will be celebrated with this stop on the band’s first acoustic/electric hybrid tour, during which Gabe Marin, Jeff Mann and John Ferrara will perform on a collection of acoustic instruments gathered from around the world, as well as their usual fretless electric guitars, basses, bass pedals and drums. Expect a face-melting and mind-expanding experience.

The Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop

4 p.m. July 24 at Artpark Emerald Grove, Lower Park, South Fourth Street, Lewiston; $12.

The Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop – Kelly Bucheger (saxophones, founder), John Bacon Jr. (drums), Tim Clarke (trumpet/flugelhorn), Joe Goehle (bass), Jared Tinkham (guitar), Alec Dube (vibraphone), Nelson Rivera and Kenny Kuriscak (saxophones) – is an ensemble dedicated to the composition and performance of original works that run the gamut from BeBop to funk-fueled improv. Here’s a chance to check out some of Artpark’s alternative musical programming in a relaxed, late-afternoon setting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

PJ Morton with DJ Arie Spins

7 p.m. July 26 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $34.50.

PJ Morton is no longer modern soul music’s best-kept secret. His latest album, “Watch the Sun,” brings the fiery blend of soul-jazz, R&B and gospel that fans of Morton’s 2017 opus “Gumbo” fell hard for deep into the mainstream. Morton arrives in Buffalo with his virtuoso-laden live band to bring his impressive and immersive catalog to life. Buffalo fans have already seen Morton at work on his steady gig as Maroon 5’s touring keyboardist. Now, we’ll have the chance to dig deeper into his soulful talent.

Organ Fairchild

5 p.m. July 27 at Live at Larkin, Larkin Square; free.

Buffalo’s buzz-building, lithe, uber-soulful, groove-alicious organ trio makes its headlining debut at Larkinville. The debut album from guitarist Dave Ruch, organist Joe Bellanti and drummer Corey Kertzie is “Brewed in Buffalo” and suggests what it might sound like if Jimmy Smith and Grant Green were leading a jam band at Bonaroo.

Grosh with Erin Hoyle & the Constellations

5 p.m. July 28 at Thursday & Main, Fountain Plaza; free.

Buffalo’s Grosh performed a private show for the Tedeschi Trucks Band during that band’s recent visit for what was an epic, soul-stirring show at Artpark. That honor is an apt one, for Grosh – guitarist Grace Lougen, singer Megan Brown, drummer Josh English and bassist Dylan Hund – is one of the most thrillingly visceral rock bands to have emerged from our scene in a good while. Get to Larkin Square on time to catch opener Erin Hoyle, a strong songwriter with an intensely gorgeous voice, performing with her band, the Constellations.

Also worth checking out:

Previous Love release show, with Canetis, Wild Once, Smug, 7 p.m. July 22, Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $15.

Eberwine & Friends, 10 p.m. July 22 at Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave.; $5.

Tortoise Forest with Ancient Spaceship, 9 p.m. July 22 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.; $10.

The Dead of Summer, featuring Yellow Jack and Dead Alliance Buffalo, 4 p.m. July 23 at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, 11389 Genesee St., Alden; $20.

Kanuton, Badger Danger, Dope City Kid & Garfrankel - A Taste of Muttonfest Part II, 8 p.m. July 23 at Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave.; $7.