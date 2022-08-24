This Week in Live Music: Beau Fleuve, Northwest Jazz Festival, Pat Travers

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer this week.

Northwest Jazz Festival

5 p.m. Aug. 26 and noon Aug. 27, Center Street, Lewiston; free

Lewiston’s Northwest Jazz Festival returns with a lineup featuring more than 30 local and national jazz artists performing on five stages along the main artery of Center Street and throughout surrounding side streets. This year’s headliners are renowned jazz vocalist Stacy Kent (8:45 p.m. Aug. 26) and legendary organist Joey DeFrancesco and his Trio (8:45 p.m. Aug. 27). A full schedule is available through Lewistonjazz.com.

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug 27 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug 28 on Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street and St. James Place; free.

For the past 20 years, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts has been providing a music-centric vision and low-key arts community-based vibe that, for some, provides a welcome alternative to the Allentown Art Festival. Year 21 finds the festival offering some 60 live performances spread across four stages in the Elmwood Village. On the St. James stage alone, you’ll find artists as diverse as Coral Collapse, the Alison Pipitone Band, Cooler, Ten Cent Howl, Tough Old Bird, Koko Neetz, the Painkillers and One World Tribe, the last of which will return to share an “After Hours Street Party” bill with Organ Fairchild.

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration

2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Buffalo Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive; $20 (beaufleuvemusicarts.com).

The sixth Beau Fleuve Music & Arts celebration is poised to deepen the arts organization’s mandate of offering a festival built upon cultural diversity by broadening its programming to include a variety of musical genres featuring regional, national and international artists. Performances will be across multiple stages in the Central Terminal, one of Buffalo’s historic architectural jewels. Among the musical highlights is the headlining appearance by Syracuse-born rapper and hip-hop artist Stove God Cooks, who recently teamed with Buffalo’s Benny the Butcher and Armani Caesar on the buzz-worthy single “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup.” The schedule also includes sets from Chuckie Campbell, Lindsay Niccs, Johnny Hart & the Mess, Grace Greenan, Stress Dolls, DntWatchTV and MC Tae. In addition to music, there will be art installations, poetry spoken word, fashion, street art, sports culture, film and a family fun area.

Brothers Forever: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston

5 p.m. Aug. 31 at Live at Larkin, Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.; free.

Bassist, musical mentor and friend to the Buffalo music community Jerry Livingston died in March following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. As I wrote at the time “(a)ll of us who knew and loved the man are likely already noticing the void carved into us by grief being filled by overwhelming feelings of love and gratitude. Many who never met Jerry will feel the ancillary effects of that love, even if they are unaware of its source.” That love will be evident in abundance at “Brothers Forever,” a musical tribute to the great man, arranged by his longtime bandmate and dear friend, keyboardist Toney Rhodes. A core band consisting of drummer Carl “Flute” Johnson, keyboardist Rod Bonner, bassist Chuck Brown and guitarist Marshall Badger will celebrate Livingston’s life with music. They’ll be joined by many guests, among them saxophonist Ken Witman, trombonist Eric Oliver, bassist Cal Parmer and singer/guitarist Harper Sinclair.

Pat Travers Band

7 p.m. Aug. 31 at The Stage, 8166 Main St., Williamsville; $15.

Hot on the heels of the release of his strong new album, “The Art of Time Travel,” iconic Canadian blues-rock-funk singer, songwriter and guitarist brings his fiery trio – bassist David Pastorius and drummer Alex Petrosky – to The Stage. Travers carries the same larger-than-life persona, astute band leader sensibilities and effortless virtuosity honed playing before massive crowds in the 1970s to his intimate club shows. The man is still melting faces.

Also worth checking out:

Eberwine & Friends, Squeaky Feet. 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $15/$18.

Lilith Two – "Ghost" EP release party. 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Rec Room, 79 West Chippewa St.; $12.

Aircraft and Ancient Spaceship. 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.; $10.

The Analog Kids - A Tribute to Rush. 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Cave, 71 Military Road, $15.

The Glam Vamps and Jay Aquarious. 9 p.m. Aug 27 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St.; $10.