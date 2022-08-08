This Week in Live Music: Aug. 11-18 with Conway the Machine, Ace Frehley

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Drumwork Fest ’22 featuring Conway the Machine & Friends

5 p.m. Aug 13, Lakeside Lawn, Buffalo Outer Harbor; $48.

Continuing the seemingly endless stream of Buffalo hip-hop successes, Conway the Machine released the soul-stirring “Chanel Pearls,” featuring Jill Scott, in late June – following the drop of his second album, “God Don’t Make Mistakes” – smack in the middle of what has been a sometimes difficult but also an artistically successful year. Though he is nominally no longer a member of the Griselda Records crew, the rapper has made it clear that, as he told Okay Player in April, “it’s all love” between himself and fellow Griselda progenitors Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher, despite some conflict over Conway’s Griselda contract. In the meantime, Conway continues to map his own course. He’ll bring his Drumwork Fest to the Lakeside Lawn on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, where he’ll be joined by Atlanta hip-hop legend Jeezy, Washington, D.C. alternative/go-go mixmaster and uber-linguist Wale, and Brooklyn hip-hop royalty Fabolous.

Grabbitz

9 p.m. Aug.12 at the Rec Room, 79 West Chippewa St.; free.

Buffalo’s Grabbitz, aka Nick Chiari, plays a free hometown show on the Chippewa strip, in celebration of his latest full-length effort, “Time Isn’t Real.” Known for his ability to blend electronic music with multiple genres, DJ sets featuring live vocals, and estimable skills as both a songwriter and producer, Grabbitz scored a hit in early summer with “Pigs in the Sky,” a crossover streaming success that struck a resonant chord with a worldwide alternative music audience. Expect some as yet unannounced special guests at this Rec Room show.

The Alex McArthur Quintet

7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10.

Fresh from a stellar performance with pianist George Caldwell at the CMC Queen City Jazz Festival last week, singer Alex McArthur brings her quintet - trumpeter Tim Clarke, pianist Harry Graser, bassist Paul LaDuca and drummer John Bacon, Jr. - to Pausa for an early evening show. Expect McArthur to do what she does best - put her own twist on standards form the Great American Songbook, dig deep into soul-jazz terrain, and improvise lines that connect various strains of jazz, r&b and torch song classicism.

Ace Frehley

8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Bear’s Den, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls; $55/$65/

The former Kiss guitarist brings his solo show to the intimate Bear’s Den at the Seneca Niagara Casino for a gig that will feature selections from his most recent album, “Origins Vol. 2” – a collection of cover song interpretations that finds the “Space Ace” tackling the likes of Led Zeppelin, Mountain, the Beatles, Deep Purple, the Kinks and the Animals – as well as favorites from throughout his 50-year career.

The Emo Nite Tour

8 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St.; $15/

Birthed in Los Angeles by a group of friends - Babs Szabo, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed – who wanted to hear their favorite sounds at their favorite watering hole, Emo Nite has grown to become a touring entity, a safe space for lovers of late 1090s and early 2000s emo and alt-punk music. Picture it as a Continental Reunion for people who believe Dashboard Confessional, Angels & Airwaves and the Used are some of the greatest bands in history. Dance, laugh, wallow in in self-pity – it’s all good at Emo Nite!

Also worth checking out:

Jenuine Cello, 7 p.m.Aug. 11 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern; $10.

Canetis, Johnny Hart & the Mess, Tuesday Nite and Bryan Dubay, 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $10

Flatbed, 10 p.m. Aug.13at Buffalo Distilling Co., 860 Seneca St.; free.

The Funk Knights, 7 p.m. Aug 11 at the Cave, 71 Military Road; $10.