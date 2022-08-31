This Week in Live Music: Aqueous, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Buffalo Jazz Festival

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Aqueous presents the Great Flamingle

1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Jack Rabbit outdoor stage, 1010 Elmwood Ave.; $30.

Buffalo-born groove-rock quartet Aqueous presents its first festival, the all-day bacchanal Great Flamingle. The band – Mike Gantzer, David Loss, Evan McPhaden and Rob Houk – has invited friends Les Special, the Talking Dead Heads, Space Junk and Tortoise Forest to perform, and the guys have also taken strides to tailor the experience for their fans, with AQ-curated vendors, artists and artistic experiences. The evening will hit its apex with a two-set headlining appearance by Aqueous, followed by an after-party inside Jack Rabbit. “This event will celebrate the band’s love for their fans and the city that made them what they are,” according to the Great Flamingle show announcement.

Pat Metheny Side-Eye

8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $60/$75.

Pat Metheny is one of the most accomplished musicians and composers in jazz history. He’s also one of the most commercially successful artists the genre has ever known, with several gold records in an idiom that rarely amasses sales figures anywhere near those accrued by pop music releases. Despite the success, the accolades, the Grammy Awards and honorary degrees, Metheny has never forgotten where he came from, and how significant a role the mentorship offered by older jazz legends like Gary Burton, Eberhard Weber and Charlie Haden played in his musical growth during the early years of his career. The desire to “give back” in the same way that his mentors aided him lies behind the formation of Pat Metheny Side Eye, an ensemble with a rotating cast of bright, young players representing the cutting edge of modern improvisation-based music. The current edition of Side-Eye may be the most mind-bending yet, with Los Angeles keyboardist/bassist/sound-designer Chris Fishman (Louis Cole, Flying Lotus) and New Orleans drummer Joe Dyson (Ellis Marsalis, Dr. Lonnie Smith) joining Metheny for fresh takes on gems from throughout Metheny's career.

Buffalo Jazz Festival

Noon Sept. 4 at Seneca One Tower West Plaza, 1 Seneca St.; free.

A Labor Day Weekend co-production between JazzBuffalo.org and Seneca One finds national and local jazz artists teaming to provide a full day’s worth of music running the gamut from BeBop to Latin ajzz. The event, which is the official wrap party for the Seneca One Summer Jam Series, will feature performances from the John Troy Quartet, Trigger & the Sermon, the Dave Hill Group and Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Miss Buffalo Cruise with Organ Fairchild, Johnny Hart & the Mess

6 p.m. Sept. 4, departing from 329 Erie St., Erie Basin Marina, $30.

What a way to spend Labor Day Eve. Gritty soul jazz trio Organ Fairchild will be joined by the soulfully urgent alt-rock powerhouse that is Johnny Hart & the Mess for a sunset cruise on Lake Erie. Boarding begins at 5:30 p.m. and the boat leaves the dock promptly at 6 p.m., whereupon the music will begin and the cash bar will welcome you with open arms. Traditionally, these events sell out, so buying your tickets ahead of time through eventbrite.com is advised.

Also worth checking out:

Dead Flowers, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Sole @ Woodlawn Beach, 3580 Lake Shore Road; free.

McCarthyizm, 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St.; $10.

Pyramid Presents John Luc Jubert, B2B & Chad Lock, 10 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Gypsy Parlor, 376 Grant St., $10.

Songwriters & Spirits with David Michael Miller, 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Lion & Eagle Pub, 10255 Main St., Clarence, free.