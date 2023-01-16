 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This Week in Live Music: Alex McArthur as ‘Lady Day,’ Chastity, Disco Biscuits, BoomBox & Ethno

Alex McArthur and George Caldwell (copy)

Pianist George Caldwell, left, and vocalist Alex McArthur, right, will perform 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill' at MusicalFare Theatre. 

 Photo by Jack Zuff
Here are some of the more enticing musical treats on offer in the clubs and concert venues this week. 

"Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill"

8 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 27, 28; 2 p.m. Jan. 22, 29 at MusicalFare Theatre, Daemen College, 4389 Main St., Snyder; $43.

Musicalfare is presenting its own take on Lanie Robertson’s award-winning 1986 play "Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill," which opened on Broadway in 2014, featuring Audra Day, who won a Tony Award for her efforts, in the lead role. The play chronicles an evening in the life of profoundly gifted and equally troubled jazz singer Billie Holiday, as she performs in a dive bar in South Philadelphia in March of 1959, shortly before her death. Throughout the play, the Holiday character sings with breathtaking poignancy, intermingling stories of her troubled but artistically triumphant life, and threatening to disappear into a cloud of intoxication as the evening progresses. The MusicalFare run is directed by Thembi Duncan, music-directed by UB professor and Grammy-winning pianist George Caldwell, and stars gifted Buffalo singer and songwriter Alex McArthur as Holiday. 

BoomBox with Ethno

8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $18.

A killer double-bill of house/funk/rock/world music elites. Boombox, the brainchild of producer and multi-instrumentalist Zion Rock Godchaux, is a multi-idiomatic tour of musical cultures tethered to its creator's sole criteria – that anything he might hear blasting out of a boombox on any city street in the world is fair game for musical influence. Since 2019, BoomBox has operated as a duo, with Kinsman McKay joining Godchaux, and the addition of a brass section for live performances. The combined effect is psychedelic, multicultural dance music that rocks. 

BoomBox ft. Backbeat Brass, live from Brooklyn Bowl. 

Ethno, a project headed by Thievery Corporation drummer Jeffrey James Franca, subscribes to a similarly universal approach to music-making, blending African, Asian and South American tonalities with often ethereal sound design, all of it rooted in deliciously unflinching grooves. Bring your dancin’ shoes and an open mind.

Chastity

7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St., $13

Like the mildly bummed out musical offspring of late-1990s Billy Corgan and the Deftones, Chastity – the nom de plume of Canadian songsmith Brandon Williams – bottles what’s best about emo in his deeply tuneful bursts of melodic-but-rough-hewn rock. On his latest album, last year’s “Suffer Summer,” one of Williams’ heroes, Dallas Green of Alexisonfire and City & Colour, blessed the album’s most incisive track, “Vicious Circle,” simultaneously blowing Williams’ mind and asserting Chastity’s place near the top of nu-emo class of 2022 and beyond. 

Chastity performs at Mohawk Place this week. 

This rare intimate show at Mohawk Place kicks off Chastity’s 2023 tour, and features an opening set from guests Previous Love. If you’d like to avoid online service fees, tickets are available After Dark Presents’ office (630 Elmwood Ave.), between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Otherwise, hit up etix.com.

The Disco Biscuits

8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Town Ballroom. 681 South Main St., $45

The Disco Biscuits spent the last few months of 2022 dropping singles from what will ultimately be the pioneering jam band/electronica hybrid’s first album of new material in a decade. The latest of these is “Another Plan of Attack” – interestingly, a song whose glow-sticky R&B groove and live-tronica flourishes suggest that the old plan of attack is still working fine, thank you very much. This Town Ballroom show is the second stop on the band’s 2023 tour, following opening night at the House of Blues in Cleveland. Expect twin sets of high-energy dance jams. 

Also worth checking out

Gusto Sessions podcast tuesday nite (copy)

Duo tuesday nite, comprised of Sara Elizabeth, left, and Courtney Ann, headlines a bill at Nietzsche's this week. 

Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration. 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Cave, 71 Military Road, $15.

Tuesday nite, Sunday Reign, West Ferry, Terror Town. 9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $10.

Canetis. 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Rec Room, 79 West Chippewa St., $12.

Kai Wachi. 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St., $20.

Matt Michaud Quintet. 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10/$14.

The Release. 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at GFY Bar & Grill, 1866 Colvin Blvd., free.

Godsmack Tribute 1KHP. 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at Rock ’n’ Roll Heaven, 3036 Seneca St., West Seneca, $10.

Albert Lee. 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St., $30.

Kanye West's wife's family are ‘super happy’ about their wedding

