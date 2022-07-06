This Week in Live Music : A busy July 7, plus the rare return of two '80s legends

Here’s a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week. Inevitably, at least once a summer, the there's a bottleneck with a handful of must-see shows on the same date. This year, as you’ll see below, that bottleneck occurs on July 7.

Moe.

6 p.m. July 7 at Buffalo Outer Harbor Lakeside Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd.; $24.

Moe. comes home to celebrate its 30th anniversary As Moe. celebrates its 30th anniversary with a tour that includes a Thursday stop at the Buffalo Outer Harbor Lakeside Lawn, the Buffalo-born band has much to to be grateful for, but also, plenty of wounds to nurse.

Moe. comes home for a show celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary. While guitarist Chuck Garvey continues his rehabilitation following a stroke suffered in late 2021, the band – bassist Rob Derhak, drummer Vinnie Amico, percussionist Jim Loughlin and guitarist Al Schnier – have recruited Ghosts of Jupiter keyboardist Nate Wilson and Schleigho guitarist Suke Cerulo and taken to the road. “It’s not like these guys are replacing Chuck, because no one replaces Chuck,” Schnier said. “But they are incredible musicians and great people, and they push us in interesting directions. It’s an awful lot of fun trying to keep up with them.”

The Scales

8 p.m. July 7 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $20.

A Buffalo all-star Phish tribute – featuring guitarist Rob Enderle, drummer Dylan Marki, keyboardist Adam Schmidt and bassist Nick Myers – performs an after-party for Moe’s Outer Harbor show. Because sometimes, you just don’t want the jams to end.

Spoon

7 p.m. July 7 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $30.

What a treat for fans of this uber-creative Austin outfit, whose latest album, “Lucifer on the Sofa,” is one of the most incisive full-length efforts from an American rock band in ages. Few tickets remain for this rare chance to catch this consistently fabulous band in the intimate Town Ballroom, so don’t wait.

Howard Jones and Midge Ure

8 p.m. July 7 at Asbury Hall in Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $45.

A pair of legends of the synth-pop/alternative/new wave movement of the early '80s team up. Howard Jones has been no stranger to Buffalo, and his shows in the region have been consistently excellent. This time around, he’s bringing a killer band that includes bass/Chapman stick legend Nick Beggs, last seen in Buffalo as part of Steven Wilson’s band, guitarist Robin Boult, keyboardist Robbie Bronnimann and keyboardist/percussionist Dan Burton. Perhaps more thrilling for its rarity is the inclusion of Ultravox legend Midge Ure, who will perform with his own trio and offer a travelogue of his work with Ultravox and as a solo artist.

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon

5:30 p.m. July 12 at Artpark Ampitheater; $24/$42/$62.

One of the summer’s absolute must-see gigs finds the Tedeschi Trucks Band arriving at Artpark with some transcendent new music in the form of “I Am the Moon,” a four-album/four-film serial project that represents the ensemble’s most ambitious undertaking to date. The first two albums in the series – “Crescent” and “Ascension” – are out now, with the third and fourth installments to follow later in the summer. The addition of the mighty Los Lobos and the always-excellent Gabe Dixon makes this a mini-festival that we’re likely to remember for many a moon.

The Isolators

7:30 p.m. July 8 at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, 1419 Hertel Ave.; $7.

A Buffalo garage-rock supergroup featuring singer/guitarist Matthew Aquiline with bassist Mark Norris (Girlpope), keyboardist Bob Hanley (Irving Klaws) and drummer Craig Voigt (the Ramrods) returns to the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, where the band played its very first gig in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

Also worth checking out:

Cypher, 7 p.m. July 8 at Tappo Pizza/Thin Man Brewery Outdoor Stage, 166 Chandler St.; free.

Space Junk and Ellen Degenerate, 9 p.m. July 9 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.; $10.

Harkness with Ghost Water & Jupiter Trolley, 8 p.m. July 12 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $10.

A Band Named Sue, 5 p.m. July 12, Food Truck Tuesday at Larkin Square; free.