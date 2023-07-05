BY TONI RUBERTO

July 6-13, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at KeyBank Center.

He's been dubbed “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music” by Variety, and multiplatinum country star Thomas Rhett has the 20 chart-topping hits in less than a decade to prove it. His last two – "Slow Down Summer" and "Half of Me" – are from his most recent album "Where We Started." He's also won a multitude of awards including eight from the ACM and two from the CMA. Rhett is joined on his "Home Teams Tour" in Buffalo by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Queen of Heaven Carnival. July 7-9 at Queen of Heaven, 4256 Seneca St., West Seneca. 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, July 7; noon to midnight Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

Carnival season officially kicks off with this popular annual event that gives you everything you want in a summer carnival: midway rides, games of skill and chance, and plenty of food, drink and music. Enjoy all the rides you want on the midway from Hammerl Amusements for $25 each day. Entertainment on the beer tent's main stage includes Jeremy Hoyle and the Strictly Hip, Hit 'N Run and Nick Battistella plus magic shows by Ted Burzynski. See the full schedule online and on Facebook. A free shuttle bus runs continuous from the West Seneca Senior High school parking lot (3330 Seneca St.). Get there the day before the carnival officially opens for the annual Classic Cruz Night on Thursday, July 6; gates open at 3:30 p.m. with music at 5 p.m. by Boneshakers.

"Butterflies." Play reading at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8 and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. Free.

Verneice Turner, artistic director of the Paul Robeson Theatre, and James Cichocki will give a reading of a new play about actress Butterfly McQueen. The play was conceived by Richard A. Lambert and written by Canadian playwright Steven Elliott Jackson. This is an early chance to learn about this play that is expected to be produced for next season.

Bricks & Brews. 6 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, 143 Jewett Pkwy.

This 10th annual event features craft brews, food trucks and live music. Sample beer from 25 local breweries and cideries while enjoying music from PA Line and food from Coyote Café and KT Caribbean Cuisine food trucks. Proceeds support tours and programs at the Martin House. You can purchase tickets ($70 for non-members / $60 for members) at martinhouse.org.

"Chicago." Opens Friday, July 7 and continues through July 16. Presented by O’Connell & Co. at 4110 Bailey Ave.

Joey Bucheker directs and choreographs this popular musical set in Chicago during the “jazz hot” 1920s. The songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb feature such fan favorites as “All that Jazz,” “When You’re Good to Mama” and “Roxie.” The OCC cast includes Nicole Cimato, Aimée Walker, Gregory Gjurich and Mary Coppola Gjurich. For full performance times and tickets, visit oconnellandcompany.com.

Taste of Buffalo. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9 starting near Niagara Square and running along Delaware Avenue.

Sample countless different foods from about 40 local restaurants, food trucks and wineries in this eagerly awaited event. Each restaurant serves at least three items, plus a healthy option and a "Taste" item that is a small portion of a signature menu item and costs four tickets. A stage will be set up in Niagara Square with live music, and there will also be cooking demonstrations in the New Era Cap parking lot. Admission is free. Each food dish costs between four and 12 tickets; a sheet of 10 tickets is $6.

Sunset at the Stables. Concert series starts Friday, July 7 at Knox Farm State Park. Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.

Live music set against the picturesque backdrop of the Knox Farm State Park stables, plus food and drink are featured at the return of this outdoor concert series. Folk Faces will perform for a third year to kick off the series on July 7 and will perform tunes off their new album, “Plums.” The other concerts are on July 14 with music by PA Line; July 21 with A Girl Named Genny and July 28 with Upstate with Fuzzy Thurston. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the event; $75 for the four-concert season pass and includes a stainless steel Tap Trekker. All tickets include free parking, complimentary beverage and the concert. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Knox Farm State Park. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free.

Franco’s Pizza Children’s Concert Series. 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays starting July 11 on the lawn of Kenmore Middle School, 155 Delaware Road, Kenmore.

If adults can enjoy a free outdoor summer concert series, the kids can, too. This is the 12th year for this free community series from the Kenmore Village Improvement Society. Bring the kids, lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drink are available for purchase. It opens on Tuesday, July 11 with the Frankfurters. Future concerts are July 18 with the Erie County Wind Ensemble, July 25 with Caribbean Extravaganza and Aug. 1 with Creekbend Bluegrass.

