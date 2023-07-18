By Toni Ruberto

July 20-27, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Market at Graycliff. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from July 20 to Sept. 14 at Graycliff, 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff, the summer home of Isabelle and Darwin Martin, is called "the jewel of the lake" for its picturesque perch above Lake Erie. Today, it operates as a museum and hosts tours and special events including this weekly summer market. Each Thursday has a different theme with music and activities to match. Guests can shop against the backdrop of the New York State landmark and take part in family activities. Self-guided tours of the first floor of the main house are available for $10 (children are admitted free). Free family yoga by Yoga Parkside is at 6 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable item to be donated for the Operation Good Neighbor Food Pantry.

International Edsel Club Rally. 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst.

Though Ford Motor Co. only made Edsels for three years - 1958, 1959 and 1960 - the cars are again in the spotlight at this 54th annual event that welcomes members of the Edsel Club from across the country to Buffalo. The rally showcases more than 50 Edsel cars including two door, hard tops and convertibles. Don't have an Edsel? That's OK - visitors are encouraged to bring their own vintage car of any type.

East Side Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. More than 75 gardens will be on colorful display during this free self-guided tour on the East Side where you'll see displays at private homes, community gardens and urban farms. Kids can get a free PanchoPacks backpack with school supplies from noon to 2 p.m. each day at the Box Avenue Good Neighbors Garden (first come, first served). You can download a map at eastsidegardenwalk.com.

Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival. 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23 and July 30 outside of the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway.

This is the 28th year for this music and heritage festival that honors the city's deep roots and legacy of jazz and that of musician and educator James "Pappy" Martin. It also showcases the continuing importance of jazz in our community. On July 23, musical performances are by Carol McLaughlin and Magnitude, George Caldwell, Nasar Abadey and Supernova, Buster Williams and Trigger and the Sermon. On July 30, it is Odyssey, Love Supreme School of Music, Lakecia Benjamin, Curtis Lundy and UMOJA, and Brian Freeman. Bring your chair. Food and craft vendors will be on site.

Hilltap Festival. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Holiday Valley, 6787 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville.

The summer is filled with music and arts events, but the Hilltap Festival sets itself apart by offering adventure as part of the package. Tickets include a chairlift ride at Holiday Valley Resort to take you to two stages of music plus vendors and experiences like mountain biking, stand-up paddle boarding from SUP Erie Adventures and ax throwing with Hatchets & Hops. Food and beverage is by 42 North, co-host of the fest, Fat Bob’s and Villagio. Music is by Kody & Herren, Ten Cent Howl and the Probables. RV camping is available at Holiday Valley with tent camping at Holimont. Tickets are $40 advance, $45 day of and $50 for those transporting a bike on the lift. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. hilltapfestival.com

Kingdom Bound Festival. July 24-26 at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center.

Three days of music, prayer, seminars, workshops and family activities are the hallmarks of this popular Christian festival that returns to Darien Lake. Matthew West, We Are Messengers, Skillet, Anne Wilson, Newsboys and Brothers McClurg are among the approximately 40 musical guests scheduled to perform. Festival artists also will share their stories during daily seminars and workshops that touch on such topics as the Gospel, social media, health, loss and grief. Tickets start at $72 for a single day to $164 for the full event and include theme park admission. The schedule of daily events is at kingdombound.org.

Also check out:

UB on the Green. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 on the Hayes Hall lawn, University at Buffalo, South Campus. This free, family friendly outdoor event was created to bring the community and the campus together. It is alcohol-free and has music by Strictly Hip and food from the House of Munch and Lloyd Taco food trucks. You can bring your own food, lawn chairs and blankets. Free parking is in the Townsend and Parker lots.

Shake on the Lake. 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 in Hamlin Park, East Aurora. A free performance of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare" (abridged) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield will be presented by the Aurora Players. Reserve tickets at shakeonthelake.org.

Jamaican Market. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Larkin Square. Free. Chef Darian Bryan’s third annual event features all that its name implies with Jamaican-inspired food, dance, culture plus local vendors. Music is by DJ Ruption.

Taste of Orchard Park. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at North Buffalo Street between Quaker and Speedway. Eat to your heart's content with more than 30 restaurants and food trucks serving everything from Cajun shrimp to fried dough and frozen treats. There are family activities, too.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.