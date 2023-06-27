By TONI RUBERTO

June 29 to July 6, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

July 4th Carnival and Great Pumpkin Farm Picnic. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence.

This three-day family event features rides from Hammerl Amusements, family-friendly games and food vendors. Free face painting and balloon art is from 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Hula hoop and juggling demonstrations are from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday. The bar is open with live music daily. Fireworks are at dusk on Sunday. Cost is $10 for non-riders and $25 for a wristband for the rides. Ages 2 and younger are admitted free. Purchase tickets at the Great Pumpkin Farm box office (cash/credit).

Nickel City Con. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.

This three-day pop-culture convention features more than 250 guests, vendors and attractions with actors from such popular TV shows and movies as “Sons of Anarchy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Walking Dead” and the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Celebrities include actors Kim Coates (“Sons of Anarchy”), Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Ross Marquand ("The Walking Dead"), Miko Hughes (“Pet Sematary”), Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) and George Wendt (“Cheers”) and wrestlers Sting and Greg "The Hammer" Valentine. Documentary filmmaker John Campopiano (“Pennywise: the Story of IT”) is bringing two screen-used Pennywise costumes worn by Tim Curry to the con. Admission tickets ordered online (including fees) are $25 on June 30, $40 on July 1 and $30 on July 2. Tickets for ages 7 to 12 are $10 each day; ages 6 and younger are admitted free. Autographs and photos are a separate cost.

“Our Community Heroes” exhibit. Opening reception is 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Artists Group Gallery, One Linwood Ave.

Creating art is known as a way to lessen stress and anxiety and is even used in therapy. This very special exhibit features artwork by First Responders and frontline workers including police, firefighters, emergency personnel, hospital workers, doctors and nurses that they created as one way to cope with their stress. The exhibit continues through July 28. Summer gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 throughout Ellicottville, with concerts on the side slope of Holiday Valley, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville.

This annual weekend festival includes music, shopping and family activities such as live theater in the village gazebo on Friday and a villagewide pet parade on Saturday. There are two ticketed concerts. On Saturday, the concert is headlined by The Players, a band featuring Bill Champlin, Keith Howland and Jeff Coffey of Chicago plus Gorden Campbell of Earth, Wind & Fire. The Heart tribute band Barracuda opens. On Sunday, the Buffalo Philharmonic returns for a “Jeans ‘n Classics” concert that concludes with a selection of America’s songs choreographed to fireworks. Concert tickets start at $60 each day (ages 12 and younger are admitted free) with VIP packages available. Visit ellicottvilleny.com.

Niagara Wine Trail Wine Festival. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1 in the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 110 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls.

Niagara County has a bounty of wineries and this annual festival brings a number of them together to make it easy for guests to sample their products, as well as to shop vendors. A wine tasting admission ticket ($40 advance, $45 at event) is for one session (either 1 to 3 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m.) and includes a keepsake wine glass and three tastes at each of these wineries: Gust of Sun Winery, Bella Rose Vineyard and Winery, Long Cliff Vineyard and Winery, Mayer’s Lake Ontario Winery, Schulze Vineyards & Winery, The Winery at Marjim Manor, Victorianbourg Wine Estate and Vizcarra Vineyards. VIP admission is $50 presale only and also includes a swag bag and $1 discount on wine purchased during the VIP hour. If you just want to shop, a general admission ticket is $10.

KeyBank Independence Eve at the Buffalo Bisons. 6:05 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Sahlen Field.

This is the 27th annual Independence Eve ballgame and concert held at the ballpark. It starts with the Bisons playing the Worcester Red Sox at 6:05 p.m. Afterward, Paul Ferington leads the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors on the field for a concert and fireworks. Tickets start at $29.60 each with family packs (four tickets, hot dog/drink coupons and more) for $129.

Lavender Festival. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Park Circle, Angelica.

If you’re looking for a nice Saturday day trip, this 15th annual festival is an option. A celebration of lavender and held in support of local businesses, the festival brings together artisans from across the region to showcase their lavender-inspired creations. More than 40 vendors will be featured including crafters, artisans, bakers, local eateries, distillers and honey farmers. Some proceeds will go to IMPACT, whose mission is to conserve, improve and advocate for year-round access to Alleghany County’s network of public trails. This year’s cause is in tribute to the late Sharon Rader, who had a dream for accessibility to natural greenways in honor of a family member who was confined to a wheelchair.