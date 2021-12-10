They’re back, but for Buffalo's concert clubs, the struggle continues

Reimagining a space

From the beginning of the pandemic, Town Ballroom owners Donny Kutzbach and Artie Kwitchoff said they’d open again only if and when it was safe to do so, and they could operate at full capacity. After staying dark for more than 18 months, the Town Ballroom finally reopened in September.

“I don't think we had much choice,” Kutzbach said when asked how he and Kwitchoff managed to stick to their guns throughout this period. “We didn't expect to take 18 months off, but there we were. Public safety being paramount, we weren't going to take any chances before vaccination was fully in the picture.

“Artists actually touring was the other key. Without the kind of acts that sell tickets, it didn't make sense to open. The business model couldn't work for anyone at lower capacities.

“Being closed gave us a moment to rethink things. We started to ask ourselves questions. What did we want to do once we came back? What did we want to change? How could we be better? How could we reclaim space that either hadn't been properly utilized or had been completely wasted? The answers turned out to be way more than we had expected.”