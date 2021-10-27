The Witches Ball returns for 'A Bloody Good Time” at the Statler

“Each year is a totally new adventure and some of the best people in Western New York go,” Coxx said. “It’s such a great opportunity to meet so many cool new people.”

Burlesque troupe Eye Candy Vixens is making its debut at the event. The group, formerly known as Eye Candy Burlesque, transitioned to its new name in 2017 when leadership changed under the new headmistress, Fireball.

“We will be performing four numbers in our set,” Fireball said. “We wanted a variety of numbers in musical genre and content so I think we have a little something for everyone.”

All the money raised from the Witches Ball is used to hire local artists. “The reason we love Halloween is because it’s a way to showcase a lot of different types of acts that don’t necessarily get attention other times of the year,” said event organizer Jessica Marinelli.

A new addition to this year’s festivities is an art maze organized by the Buffalo Art Movement and Hyatt’s All Things Creative. The Witches Ball commissioned eight 4-foot-by-8-foot murals to be painted by Buffalo artists on display at the event.