The Witches Ball returns for 'A Bloody Good Time” at the Statler

The Witches Ball, an entertaining and immersive evening of music, art, burlesque and costumes, returns this year for "A Bloody Good Time," at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Statler.
The theme of this year's event was inspired by founder Newell Nussbaumer who returned from a visit to his home country of England using the phrase "It's bloody great, mate" around event organizers. It worked as a theme because it reminded everyone of the 1970s and '80s British Invasion and new wave movements as well as blood, gore and Halloween.
The evening of ghoulish entertainment will see the Statler’s hallways resemble an underground London club, while also utilizing the center courtyard and ballrooms to present some of Buffalo’s most entertaining acts, such as drag queens, burlesque dancers, musicians and DJs. Look for stilt walkers, magicians and roaming characters from Alleyway Theatre. Meet author and historian Mason Winfield in the Psychic Lounge, along with readers and psychic mediums.
Satellite of Love, a popular Buffalo DJ collective formed in September 2018 by Ellen Degenerate, will be playing throughout the night. The DJs, curated by Charlie Abbott, include Abbott, Katie BKIND, Twist, Interpretative Sound and Close.
Jayme Coxx, a signature part of the event since 2013, is presenting their drag show “Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx,” featuring Fishnell Twain, Christian Gaye and Damsel ‘N’ Disdress.
“Each year is a totally new adventure and some of the best people in Western New York go,” Coxx said. “It’s such a great opportunity to meet so many cool new people.”
Burlesque troupe Eye Candy Vixens is making its debut at the event. The group, formerly known as Eye Candy Burlesque, transitioned to its new name in 2017 when leadership changed under the new headmistress, Fireball.
“We will be performing four numbers in our set,” Fireball said. “We wanted a variety of numbers in musical genre and content so I think we have a little something for everyone.”
All the money raised from the Witches Ball is used to hire local artists. “The reason we love Halloween is because it’s a way to showcase a lot of different types of acts that don’t necessarily get attention other times of the year,” said event organizer Jessica Marinelli.
A new addition to this year’s festivities is an art maze organized by the Buffalo Art Movement and Hyatt’s All Things Creative. The Witches Ball commissioned eight 4-foot-by-8-foot murals to be painted by Buffalo artists on display at the event.
Another unique experience will be a scavenger hunt presented by the "Living Dead Girls" podcast, a true crime and paranormal-themed podcast formed in 2008 by Kat13, Leslie Jean and Amy Duengfelder.
Guests will be photographed and entered into a virtual costume contest and their photos uploaded to the Witches Ball Facebook page. The winners will be chosen by the Witches Ball committee and receive prizes, including gift certificates from Buffalo businesses.
Many of the acts have been chosen this year because they are able to be socially distanced, such as the hiring more DJs, allowing people to enjoy the music, but be less interactive.
“This is not a vaccine-mandated event,” Marinelli said. “We are encouraging people to wear masks and stay distanced.”
PREVIEW
The Witches Ball
7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Statler, 107 Delaware Ave. General admission tickets are $45 presale at eventbrite.com, and $50 at the door.