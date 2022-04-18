The week in music: Nicole Mitchell, Melvin Seals, Bouncing Souls

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Nicole Mitchell’s Black Earth Ensemble

8 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $25.

The award-winning flutist, composer, bandleader and educator brings her forward-looking Afro-futurist program “Xenogenesis: A Tribute to Octavia Butler” to Asbury Hall for a make-good on the Covid-delayed original 2020 date. Butler, the renowned science-fiction author, penned a subtly brilliant aphorism in her book “Telling My Stories” that applies equally to her own writing and Mitchell’s fearless work: “What we don’t see, we assume can’t be. What a destructive assumption.”

Bryan Dubay Album Release Party

8 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $15

Buffalo indie singer-songwriter Brian Dubay will celebrate the release of his album “Grand Eternal Season” by performing tracks from the record alongside selections from his albums “Sick Syrup,” “Driving North” and “Empty Air,” all of which are available through Bandcamp. Fans of the Pernice Brothers, Badly Drawn Boy and elegant, well-orchestrated indie in general will likely find plenty to love in Dubay’s songcraft, as evidenced by latest single “Wet Wet River.” Performing with him are Carmen and Lizzy and Goodbye Metro.

Carina and the Six String Preacher

7 p.m., Saturday, April 23 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10

The hypnotic jazz noir duo comprising vocalist and songwriter Carina M and guitarist/co-writer Vincent James Mastrantonio recently became a trio, with the addition of drummer Erik Eimiller. Fans of Khraungbin, Mazzy Star and the most hypnagogic and sultry of lounge artists will find plenty to love.

Melvin Seals with JGB and Ron Holloway

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $32

Jerry Garcia’s longtime musician compatriot, and the man with the mightiest Hammond organ sound going, returns to Buffalo Iron Works with the JGB – guitarist/vocalist Zach Nugent, bassist John-Paul McLean, drummer Pete Lavezzoli and singers Shirley Starks and Cheryl Rucker - for an evening celebrating the glorious space where gospel, Americana and psychedelia meet and mingle. Back in the 1970s, Garcia nicknamed Seals “the Master of the Universe,” and when you’re in the man’s presence, it’s not hard to understand why. Break out your dancin’ shoes and your biggest smile.

The Bouncing Souls with Pkew Pkew Pkew & Blind Adam And The Federal League

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St., $27

Classic East Coast punk with indelible hooks, stomp-and-shout-along choruses and a healthy dash of ska - the Bouncing Souls have been delivering the goods in this regard for some 30 years now, with no noticeable inclination toward slowing down. Veterans of numerous Warped Tour sojourns, and a familiar presence to every respectable leather jacket-clad punk rocker worth their salt, these guys put the pop in pop-punk and brought a consistent level of idealistic intelligence to the table. Long may they reign.

Michael Charles

7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St., $15

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, but in a sense, a true product of the Chicago blues scene, Michael Charles is a nine-time Grammy nominee, inductee in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, and the subject of an exhaustive biographical documentary in his homeland. Charles’ music runs the gamut from Delta blues-inspired slide guitar work to full-bore electric blues. The intimate environs of the Sportsmen’s Tavern offer a more than suitable setting for a tour through the man’s talents.

Baby Weight with Brian Buttlett and Interpretive Sound

7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St., $15

Cara Eser, aka Baby Weight, is a house music champion, DJ and keeper of the indie-electronic flame. Hailing from the Washington, D.C., club scene, Baby Weight brings an alternative sensibility to the uptempo, four-on-the-floor tradition of house music.

Also worth checking out:

Tsavo Highway, Solar Plexus, Donny Freunhofer Trio, 8:30 p.m. April 21 at Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St., $8.

Hayley and the Crushers with Siddo, Makeout Tactics, 8 p.m. April 26 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St., $7.

Lilly Winwood, 7 p.m. April 27 at The Cave, 71 Military Road, $10.

The Talking Dead Heads, 9 p.m. April 22 at the Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St., $15.

Mungion with Maufrey, 8 p.m. April 28 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $12.

