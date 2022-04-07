The week in music: Hot Tuna acoustic, Kansas, the Darkness and more

Here are highlights of some concerts happening in the Buffalo area over the next week.

Hot Tuna Acoustic

8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Asbury Hall at Babeville (babevillebuffalo.com)

As founding members of the Jefferson Airplane, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady helped forge the template for the blend of folk, pop, rock and psychedelia that changed popular music for good at the tail-end of the 60s. But guitarist Kaukonen and bassist Casady boast a musical partnership that pre-dates the Airplane, and it’s this bond that sits at the heart of Hot Tuna’s exploratory roots music melange. This will be an acoustic duo show, which should suit the laid-back majesty of the church at Asbury Hall quite well.

Kansas: The Point of Know Return Tour

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre (ticketmaster.com)

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the six-time platinum prog/folk/rock album “Point of Know Return,” Kansas rolls into town intent on playing that album front to back, and then dipping into critically acclaimed 2020 effort “The Absence of Presence,” a collection that allmusic.com called “a musically and stylistically excellent example of 21st century American prog rock.”

The Darkness: "Motorheart" with the Dead Deads

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the Town Ballroom. townballroom.com

If you’ve fallen down the rabbit holes that is the YouTube series “Justin Hawkins Rides Again,” hosted by the titular singer/guitarist/frontman of the Darkness, then it’s more than likely you’re in on the joke. The Darkness, as a spot-on review of the British band’s recent album “Motorheart” in Kerrang magazine has it, “are mostly here to make us smile.” And who among us wouldn’t benefit from a smile right about now?

Nicole Mitchell’s Black Earth Ensemble

8 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Asbury Hall. babevillebuffalo.com

The award-winning flutist, composer, bandleader and educator brings her forward-looking Afro-futurist program “Xenogenesis: A Tribute to Octavia Butler” to Asbury Hall for a make-good on the Covid-delayed original 2020 date. Butler, the renowned science fiction author, penned a subtly brilliant aphorism in her book “Telling My Stories” that applies equally to her own writing and Mitchell’s fearless work: “What we don’t see, we assume can’t be. What a destructive assumption.”

Bryan Dubay Album Release Party

8 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Mohawk Place. $15 at the door.

Buffalo indie singer-songwriter Brian Dubay will celebrate the release of his album “Grand Eternal Season” by performing tracks from the record alongside selections from his albums “Sick Syrup,” “Driving North” and “Empty Air,” all of which are available through Bandcamp. Fans of the Pernice Brothers, Badly Drawn Boy, and elegant, well-orchestrated indie in general will likely find plenty to love in Dubay’s songcraft, as evidenced by latest single “Wet Wet River.” Performing with him are Carmen & Lizzy and Goodbye Metro.

