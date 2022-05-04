The week in music for May 5-12: Testament, Tauck and Richard Lloyd

Miller & the Other Sinners

5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $10.

The region’s preeminent Southern soul ensemble is prepping for a busy summer of touring, with dates at festivals in New Mexico and Arizona peppered between appearances in the Northeast. Most recently, the David Michael Miller-led band headlined a tribute to Bill Withers and Bobby Blue Bland at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester, and performed as part of the maiden voyage of the Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Local fans can delight in the fact that Miller and crew will be performing Happy Hour shows at the Sportsmen’s Tavern the first Friday of every month, throughout the summer.

Testament - The Bay Strikes Back Tour, with Exodus & Death Angel

7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $39.50.

Testament is one of the most significant bands in the history of American metal, and part of the onslaught of West Coast bands that bridged the gap between melodic British metal and the punk-influenced thrash movement. “The Bay Strikes Back Tour” was waylaid by Covid, but now this mini-festival of deeply influential Bay Area bands is good to go. Note that guitarist Alex Skolnick, one of the finest metal players ever, is back in the Testament fold, which makes this show even more of a must-see event.

Tauk with Lespecial

8 p.m. Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $20/$25.

Las time I caught New York-born instrumental quartet Tauk at Buffalo Iron Works, I remember thinking I was clever when I said “These guys have invented a new genre – Prog-Hop.” OK, it’s not all that funny, but you get the point. Tauk brings a progressive approach to bear on a multitude of musical influences, and in the process, has assembled a legion of devout followers. Buffalo is full of such fans, which explains why Tauk is playing a two-night mini-residency, its genre-bending Lespecial along on both nights.

Richard Lloyd Group with the Waves and Matt Smith’s Nervous System

6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $15/$20.

The co-founder and co-guitarist of Television is one of the most influential guitarists of the rock era, one whose work has informed the efforts of indie-rockers to jam bands. For this rare show, Lloyd will be joined by Kevin Tooley of Paul Young/Katrina and the Waves, Tom Currier of Dave Davies/the Kinks and David Leonard. Another legendary guitarist – our own Matt Smith (the Headhunters/the Real McCoys) – will open with his new project, Matt Smith’s Nervous System. For anyone interested in the roots of alternative music, I recommend reading Lloyd’s 2017 autobiography, “Everything Is Combustible: Television, CBGB's and Five Decades of Rock and Roll: The Memoirs of an Alchemical Guitarist.”

Support Local Journalism

Ten Cent Howl album release party

8 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $10.

Buffalo’s Ten Cent Howl understands that Americana and roots music is about what we share, not about what divides us – the minutiae of everyday living that offers a microcosmic glimpse of the human condition. That’s why this band’s music smacks of something that feels like home – there’s a sense of the universal in the songwriting, and an eloquence in the playing and singing that soothes while it elevates. This Sportsmen’s Tavern gig finds the band marking the release of new EP “Where the Lowly Go” by performing it in its entirety, with guest contributors, and dipping into the back catalog as well.

All Them Witches, with the Swell Fellas

8 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $22.

This Nashville-born quartet is one of my favorite of the more recent class of “stoner rock” outfits, precisely because of the deep Southern soul that sits at the heart of every riff-o-rama. ATW’s 2020 release “Nothing As the Ideal” is one of my most-played rock albums of that year, and newly released single “Silver To Rust” suggests more full-length greatness to come.

Black Sabbitch

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $15.

It’s time for Buffalo to find out what Los Angeles fans of heavy music have known about for a good while, among them Dave Grohl. Black Sabbitch, the all-female Black Sabbath tribute ensemble, plays the Black Sabbath canon with passion, precision and fire. This one is gonna melt some faces.

Also worth checking out:

Mystery Skulls & Su Lee, 7 p.m. May 10 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St.; $18.

The Wailers, 7p.m. May 11 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St; $25/$28.

Sponge, Hearts & Hand Grenades, The Impunity, Tokyo Monsters & Wacko Fest, 7 p.m. May 5 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.; $15/$20.

The Music of David Sanborn and Marcus Miller, featuring Jon Lehning and Dave Schiavone, 7 p.m. May 7 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.; $10/$15.

Resident pianist Richie English, 8 p.m. May 6 and 7 at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge, Lafayette Hotel, 391 Washington St., free.

