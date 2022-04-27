The week in live music: Mungion, plus tributes to Weezer, Paul McCartney, Patsy Cline

Here’s a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Mungion

8 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $12.

Since forming in Chicago in 2015, Mungion has been building and maintaining a substantial buzz in the improvisation-centric rock music community based on the strength of blazing live performances and seriously pungent jams. Fearlessly blending seemingly disparate influences, the quartet treats its jams as an opportunity to create temporary rooms full of mirrors or mini-mazes that they invite the audience into, with neither musician nor listener quite sure of what they’re going to encounter along the way, or how and when they’ll make it out of there.

Mungion has formed a deep relationship with Buffalo audiences, and this Buffalo Iron Works show is the band’s first back in our neck of the woods since the onset of the pandemic. Which means you should wear comfortable shoes.

McKinley James

8 p.m. Thursday at 9th Ward @ Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $12.

When Webster native McKinley James opened for Handsome Jack as part of the Thursday & Main concert series at Fountain Plaza during the summer of 2021, I glanced around at my fellow concertgoers, and it’s no lie – I witnessed more than a few jaws hanging open in giddy shock. James looked so young on that stage. Far too young to be channeling the deepest, most soulful strains of the real blues – not the generic and gentrified version of the form we’ve grown so accustomed to – while leading a trio featuring a Hammond organ player and drummer who also happened to be the 19-year-old’s father, former Los Straightjackets drummer Jason Smay. James and band were on fire on that evening at Fountain Plaza, and now, they’re coming back for more.

Stephen Pearcy – The Voice of Ratt with guests Hair Nation

7 p.m. Friday at the Showplace Theatre, 71065 Grant St., $45.

The former Ratt frontman, who became one of the leading lights of the glam/hard rock hybrid known as '80s hair-metal, comes across as a man well acquainted with living on the edge in his New York Times bestselling tell-all “Sex, Drugs & Ratt ’n’ Roll.” But somehow, Pearcy has survived his demons and the inevitable anti-hair-metal pendulum swing of the '90s. He’s back on the road, eager to remind the faithful why Ratt has sold 20 million records over the years. “Round and Round,” indeed.

The Scorch - Tribute to Weezer

8 p.m. Friday at the Cave, 71 Military Road, $12.

An all-Buffalo Weezer tribute ensemble comprised of erstwhile Carina and the Six String Preacher drummer Erik Eimiller on lead vocals, More Than Me’s Justin Rizzo on drums, Joe Nicastro of the Kensingtons on guitar, Kevin Sampson of the Jealous Unknowns on bass, and guitarist/keyboardist Brandon Carr. Recent shows sharing the bill with Strictly Hip and previous performances at the Cave have generated a buzz for these guys.

Bob Holtz & A Vision Forward

7 p.m. Saturday at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10/$15.

Drummer and bandleader Bob Holz celebrates the release of his new album, which includes contributions from jazz and fusion legends John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty and Darryl Jones. Holz is joined by his band, A Vision Forward, featuring guitarist Mikal Serafim and bassist Vynce Watson.

Maruada: Rite of Ascension Tour with Jiqui & Papa Khan

8 p.m. Saturday at Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St., $20/$25.

The Australian dubstep producer born Hamish Prasad and known to electronic music fans as Marauda, brings his marriage of bass-heavy grooves, sparkling sound design and frankly frightening elements of death-ish metal, and headlines a sweat-fest at the Town Ballroom.

. . .

Also worth checking out:

International Jazz Day featuring the Mark Filsinger Chamber Big Band, 7 p.m. Saturday at West Falls Center for the Arts, 1863 Davis Road, West Falls, $18.

Superheroes and Villains of the Nude World Order: A Ukraine Relief Benefit Show, featuring the Glam Vamps, 8 p.m. Saturday at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $7.

Maybe I’m Amazed - A Tribute to Sir Paul McCartney, 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St., $15.

Maria Sebastian & Friends play Patsy Cline & Linda Rondstadt, featuring Cathy Carfagna, Ed Croft, Doug Morgano and David Wasik, 6 p.m. Sunday at Talty's Tavern, 2056 South Park Ave., free.

The Genkin Philharmonic plays the music of Frank Zappa, Jimi Hendrix, Captain Beefheart and more, 7 p.m. Monday at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St., $10.

Hipnosis - A Tribute to the Rock Music of Canada, 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Fattey Beer Co., 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, free.

