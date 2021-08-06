The Tralf Music Hall will live again downtown – in a reimagined space

The Tralf lives.
Three months after music fans heard the news that the legendary downtown venue would close, Tralf operator Tom Barone and Legacy Development, which owns the Theater Place building, announced that it would reopen.
“I just couldn’t let it go,” laughed Barone when asked how the Tralf went from former tenant to participant in a new agreement with Legacy Development.
Legacy has scrapped its plan to convert portions of the building into apartments. And Barone will reopen the club in September, with plans to present shows there through March of 2022, when the Tralf will close temporarily for expansion and remodeling. The “new” Tralf is slated to reopen in September of 2022.
“We were looking at building a new location from the ground up, but for me, the financial numbers just didn’t seem to add up," Barone said. "So it just came down to me talking with the owner of Legacy, Frank Chinnici, and saying, ‘What would it take to build out a new club and work with new numbers?’ He liked the idea, and his architects came up with some plans, we went back and forth, and finally came to an agreement.”
The Tralf Music Hall has been a cornerstone of the area’s live music scene for more than four decades, and had called the Theater Place building at 622 Main St. home since 1982. International, national and regional luminaries had graced the Tralf’s stage, making it one of the most popular and enduring venues in the region.
But when the lease expired, the building's owners decided to convert it to residential housing.
That plan is now moot and has been replaced by an agreement that includes a longer-term lease and a higher rent for the new Tralf. Barone said he's not worried.
“We feel that the market can be there for us, because people were pretty upset when we announced that it was all over. I think they’re going to support us when we reopen,” he said.
When the redesigned and expanded Tralf opens in September of 2022, patrons will find a reimagined space that addresses what Barone called the "drawbacks" of the former incarnation.
“There’s going to be a first floor with a gathering area, our own dedicated staircase and elevator, the box office, coatroom, a smaller stage and a bar, in part of the area where Club Marcella was. The elevator will go up to the second floor venue, and then continue to go up to the roof, where there will be a patio. There will also be a patio on the ground floor, where Marcella’s patio was. We’ve also got plans for a first-floor balcony.
"This is really an interesting layout, with a lot of outdoor space. And the main venue itself will be expanded and squared off.”
This means more space for more concertgoers.
“We really won’t know what the new capacity will be until everything is finished,” Barone said. “But we will definitely be able to fit more people. We’re picking up between 4,000 and 5,000 square feet. So we’re going to have significantly more space.”
Barone said he knew the place the Tralf held in the hearts of music fans. But he has learned in the last three months that he may have underestimated the passion it engendered.
"You know, we had an awful lot of local musicians that had never had an opportunity to play the Tralf get that opportunity, thanks to Covid. To see their response, as well as the response of the acts that have been coming here for a long time, national and regional – it was touching. The Tralf means something to them.
“This venue is a living, breathing thing for the music community.”