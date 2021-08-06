The Tralf Music Hall will live again downtown – in a reimagined space

The Tralf lives.

Three months after music fans heard the news that the legendary downtown venue would close, Tralf operator Tom Barone and Legacy Development, which owns the Theater Place building, announced that it would reopen.

“I just couldn’t let it go,” laughed Barone when asked how the Tralf went from former tenant to participant in a new agreement with Legacy Development.

Legacy has scrapped its plan to convert portions of the building into apartments. And Barone will reopen the club in September, with plans to present shows there through March of 2022, when the Tralf will close temporarily for expansion and remodeling. The “new” Tralf is slated to reopen in September of 2022.

“We were looking at building a new location from the ground up, but for me, the financial numbers just didn’t seem to add up," Barone said. "So it just came down to me talking with the owner of Legacy, Frank Chinnici, and saying, ‘What would it take to build out a new club and work with new numbers?’ He liked the idea, and his architects came up with some plans, we went back and forth, and finally came to an agreement.”