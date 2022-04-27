The thrill of the piano bar has returned to Buffalo

Piano bars, and their accompanying lounge vibes, have entered the local nightlife scene. Three piano bars opened in 2021 and early 2022: Bittersweet Piano Lounge in Hotel @ the Lafayette, Days Park Tavern and Howard Goldman's Lounge Academy on the balcony of the atrium at Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

These three locations launched and quickly established themselves as primo spots for enjoying local musical and vocal talents, socializing and, on occasion, the audience belting out tunes – con brio – with the featured talent. They came along at a time when people were craving more togetherness, panaceas for complicated times.

For some time, area clubs and bars have featured other keyboard-centric events. Dueling pianos wherein two players/singers try to out-do each other's chops while engaging in comedic banter. Sometimes a backup band hits the stage with the dueling pianos, replete with props. Some bars showcase solo pianists who hold court at weekly gigs: Nietzsche's features Ann Philippone at 6 p.m. Sundays (since 2003) and Joey Donohue III at 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

A classic piano bar has a grand or baby grand piano, a pianist and/or vocalist plus an attentive audience that may join in singing. Some piano bar fans know to arrive before starting time, hoping to garner a seat at the piano, as happens at the Hyatt and Days Park Tavern, while others sit nearby at tables. It's all an intimate affair with a give-and-take between the pianist and audience. Tipping also happens: The etiquette is to tip if there is a tip jar/oversized snifter/container on the piano.

Playlists are compiled by the pianists, who select songs from the jazz canon, musicals, rock 'n' roll, R&B, soundtracks and, of course, the ever-growing (and usually familiar) Great American Songbook.

Here's a look at Buffalo's piano bars:

Hotel @ Lafayette (391 Washington St.)

Walk past the hotel lobby to find Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the art deco-inspired space formerly occupied by Bourbon & Butter. There is a selection of small tables and booths, plus a bar; all offer a good view of the piano. Richie English, Bittersweet's resident pianist, performs Thursdays through Saturdays. On the weekends, there is a roster of seven vocalists that changes for each gig. English rehearses with each singer for a few days before the performance.

Classically trained in piano, English also is a composer who has written orchestrations for other musicians, including the Goo Goo Dolls. His current project is a symphony on behalf of the David Lynch Foundation to raise funds and awareness about the therapeutic effects of transcendental meditation, which English said Lynch is endorsing.

English explained the main difference between playing in a concert hall and a bar, even one as stylish as Bittersweet.

"I’m still getting used to the idea that this isn’t a concert hall, where silence is treasured and expected. That’s a difference that I use to my advantage: When it gets loud, I go all-out to command attention and wind up putting on a fiery show," English said.

"When the audience hears certain songs like 'Sweet Caroline' or anything by Michael Jackson, the Beatles or the Stones, they can’t help themselves and they sing along, which we love. I play symphonically and make every interpretation of every song into something truly different and reimagined."

Admission to Bittersweet is $5. Bittersweet has added themed Wednesdays with club music of the 1980s, '90s and 2000s; Thursday nights are open mic and open piano night.

. . .

253 Allen St.

It was a natural for Michael Jacobbi to have a piano bar when he opened Days Park Tavern (near Allentown's Days Park) in mid-January. "I've been running restaurants for 30 years, and my father had a supper club in the '70s and '80s called the Charlesgate, a lounge with a piano bar. I worked there bartending and busing tables, and the Fabulous Lois, who played a Hammond B3 organ, was a popular attraction. So a piano bar is in my DNA – I thought it would be a cool thing to do because there aren't many places in Buffalo doing this," said Jacobbi, who also owns Giacobbi's Cucina Citta down the street.

"I've gotten very positive feedback, people are enjoying themselves here, and the musicians love playing the room. You can see the pianist from everywhere, the bar area and the dining room. I'm getting to know the local musicians and who might work the room well. It's a work in progress."

How is Days Park Tavern different from the Charlesgate? "Back then, it was very loungey, all polyester suits and dresses, and dancing on the carpet. There's a different vibe in Allentown," Jacobbi said.

Among the pianists you will see at Days Park is Joe Rozler, who next performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

"Days Park Tavern is high energy and I'm happy to roll with that," Rozler said. "I play some obvious choices like Elton John and Billy Joel, but I don't necessarily treat those songs like go-to material, mostly because it's expected. I'm not sure what caused the new interest in piano bars, but I'm happy to see it."

A well-known local musician and Allentown resident, Rozler has entertained for decades at the keys. "My first solo piano gig was in 1985 at a joint called T.J. Dugan's bar on Niagara Falls Boulevard; I played there every Sunday for seven years. The joke was that they built the place around me – and the piano. It was a sad little spinet piano tucked into a corner of the dining room; it was not a dignified beginning."

Rozler had a weekly, piano-centric gig at Gigi's Cucina Povera on Kenmore Avenue beginning in 2017. "It's a bustling dining room and so I had to rise to a different energy level. Sometimes people would sing along with me. I've played in bands that take requests, like The Party Squad, so I'm accustomed to flying along with requests."

. . .

Hyatt Regency Buffalo

Two Fountain Plaza

Howard Goldman performs the Friday evening "Lounge Academy" starting at 5 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Buffalo on the piano of the late Jackie Jocko. He's also been known to host piano bar moments at his The Old House Downtown on Delaware Avenue. Jocko's grand piano had long been in storage at the hotel; all of his handwritten song title prompts, adhered above the keyboard, are still in place. Goldman, who films his performances on several cameras on and around the piano, streams the performances and posts them on his Facebook page.

The performances are held in a second-floor balcony area of the atrium with large windows overlooking a picturesque view of Main Street. Tables surround the piano. Some grab a seat and pull it up to the piano, where they can put their wine and cocktails on coasters. It looks like a scene out of an old movie and makes it easy to keep up a dialogue with Goldman.

When asked what it's like to be a piano bar player, crooner and someone known to pull a leg or two, Goldman said, "You should never ask me a simple question because my answer never ends."

Goldman, while seated on the piano bench, answered a question about playing Jocko's piano, and what it's like reviving the art of the piano bar:

"I consult Jackie almost every moment, even if I'm not at the piano. I'm just savoring this experience," Goldman said. "There are different phases of the night; when you start out everybody is sober for one. We do an early show here and now they're getting warmed up. When people first come in they're not in the full lounge submersion yet, which is what they need. It's like getting into a hot tub; you need to relax. Lounging is more important than it's ever been in the history of mankind because we're just inundated with things that rattle us all day long."

