The siren song of Halestorm's Lzzy Hale resounds at Erie County Fair

On Saturday, the grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds felt the unmistakable pull of the siren song, and like characters in Greek mythology, followed that song where it lured them. Would it be toward the rocks and inevitable shipwreck? Or did the song of the siren promise them something more peaceful and serene?

Elizabeth Mae “Lzzy” Hale, singer and guitarist with Pennsylvania-born modern metal quartet Halestorm, took the stage at the Fairgrounds with high-voltage aggression and firmly established her role as the siren within the first few measures of set opener “Back from the Dead.” Over the next few hours, she worked the assembled masterfully, exulting in the power of her own otherworldly singing voice, visibly confident that everyone who’d come to the gig would duly do the same.

She wasn’t wrong, as it turned out.

The pure power of Hale’s singing was the unmistakable star of the show, as she moved with no apparent effort between silky melodic lines and full-bore screams, deftly punctuating Halestorm’s blend of classic heavy metal tropes (think “Painkiller”-era Judas Priest, post-“Animal Magnetism” Scorpions, and the occasional nod to the sturm und drang of Metallica) with the melodic alt-metal of the 90s. Her performance was bolstered by blatant displays of technical and emotional virtuosity.

The setlist at the Fairgrounds favored the band’s most recent effort, “Back from the Dead,” an album brimming with defiant, life-affirming muscularity, written and tracked during the pandemic, and redolent of the blend of despair and hopefulness that Hale has said she felt during that time.

The band – Hale, her brother, master showman and drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith – performed six of the new album’s 11 tracks, the highlights including the audio mortar shell that was “Wicked Ways,” and the subdued, introspective “Terrible Things,” performed as an acoustic duet between Hale and Hottinger. The band’s 2012 release, “The Strange Case of … ,” was also represented, including a torrid take on “Love Bites (So Do I),” which won a “Best Hard Rock/Metal” Grammy in 2013.

Though the band’s sheer volume and the intensity of Hale’s performance combined to make the listener feel a bit like they’d gotten well-acquainted with a battering ram, the setlist was constructed to offer soothing dynamic breaks. The ballad “Break In” was one of these, and found Hale alone at the keyboard, the intimacy of her delivery offering startling contrast to the full band’s metallic assault.

Hale expertly worked the crowd, espousing an attitude of inclusivity and what she described as “a safe space” for everyone in attendance, a community fostered by shared love of the music. Hale, a publicly avowed bisexual, made it clear "whoever it is you like to kiss, you're welcome here." Heavy metal, in general, has traditionally struggled with such a philosophical framework, suggesting machismo and occasionally devolving into toxic masculinity, rather than embracing the tolerance and open-mindedness Hale called for at the Fairgrounds.

Kudos to Hale for pushing the envelope toward something more positive. Further kudos to the whole band for reminding us that heavy metal is alive and well and still capable of growth and change in 2022.